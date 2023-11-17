What Has Changed Since the Jets-Bills Week 1 Matchup? 

RL:One thing that changed drastically is the QB announced before the game as the Jets starter. Aaron Rodgers then went down four plays in for the season or at least a great portion of it. OK, that's cheating a little. But for the Bills, the big change was at OC, where the Bills switched from Ken Dorsey to their QBs coach, Joe Brady, who was the Carolina OC the previous two seasons. What will the "new" Buffalo offense look like? It won't be completely different from previous weeks but the Jets defense needs to be ready for the unexpected. One other thing that could be different is the old foes' relative positions in the AFC East standings. The Jets are 4-5, Buffalo 5-5. A Jets win at Highmark Stadium on Sunday would lift them over the Bills for the first time in a Week 11 since 2013. C.J. Mosley said he doesn't intend to be sitting on his couch in January. If he and his teammates and coaches truly believe that, the Jets' first sweep of the Bills since '16 would be a most welcome change for the Green & White and a big step in that direction.

CH:The biggest difference since the Week 1 matchup between the Jets and the Bills is someone who wasn't a full participant. That's Breece Hall. In week 1, Hall was coming off his ACL injury and was limited in snaps by the Jets coaching staff. Hall had only 10 carries for 127 yards on just 17 snaps. His longest carry came in the second quarter with an 83-yard run, which is still the longest in the NFL this season. Buffalo ranks middle of the pack at 19th in rushing yards allowed per game but rank 29th in yards per rush with 4.6. Hall currently ranks 10th in yards per carry with 4.9, which means if he shakes free, he could be in the endzone. Since entering the league in 2022, Hall ranks fifth in percentage of explosive runs (gain of 12-plus yards) and explosive plays (receptions of 16-plusyards) according to TruMedia. I think that is the Jets' biggest threat going into this game. While Buffalo may try to shut Hall down, it may have a hard time doing so.