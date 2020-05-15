Friday, May 15, 2020 01:21 PM

What Has Been the Most Under-the-Radar Storyline of the Jets' Offseason?

E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
 by  Eric Allen Ethan Greenberg  &  Randy Lange
under-the-radar-question-series-E_SZ3_2541

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Olivia Landis and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What has been the most under-the-radar storyline of the Jets' offseason?

EA: The expected return of C.J. Mosley. If Sam Darnold missed 14 games last season and was considered a top-five quarterback in the NFL (Darnold has this kind of potential by the way), all we would be talking about — from a football perspective — would be Sammy D. While Mosley isn't a signal-caller, he was brought here to be the quarterback of the defense. Mild-mannered off the field, Mosley is an alpha dog on it. He played two-plus healthy quarters last season and was a one-man wrecking crew against the Bills with 6 tackles and 2 pass defenses plus a pick-six and a fumble recovery. He recently told ESPN's Rich Cimini on the latter's "Locked In" podcast that the foundation was set last season and he wants the Jets to start fast just the way they ended it. In 79 career games, Mosley has registered 572 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 37 PDs, 10 INTs, 7 FR and 6 FF. The Jets had a good defense in 2019 and they already have a star in the defensive backfield in safety Jamal Adams. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is one of the game's most outstanding teachers and Joe Douglas gave him a couple of more pieces on draft weekend who could contribute immediately in Ashtyn Davis and Jabari Zuniga. And if the Jets get a healthy C.J. Mosley back, this unit can reach another level.

EG: The strategic retooling of the secondary. All eyes have understandably been on the OL changes and the skill players that GM Joe Douglas brought in, but he has also, perhaps sneakily, revamped the secondary. After letting go Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts, both opening-day starters from 2019, Douglas re-signed nickel Brian Poole, who played an instrumental role on the defense last season. He then swiftly pounced on Pierre Desir after the Colts released him on March 21 and the Green & White agreed to terms with the veteran cornerback March 22. Douglas then added to safety and corner in the draft with third-round pick Ashtyn Davis and fifth-round pick Bryce Hall. Both players had pre-draft injuries and could have been selected earlier had they been fully healthy. Davis adds depth to a safety group that includes All-Pro Jamal Adams and Marcus May and the Cal product will most likely have an immediate role on special teams. Hall led the nation in pass defenses in 2018 before his shortened senior season and is a Day 2 talent who could play meaningful snaps for the Jets down the road. To top all of this off, Douglas made a low-risk, high-reward move, trading his final pick (No. 211 overall) to the Colts for former second-round pick CB Quincy Wilson. Douglas has done a nice job simultaneously creating depth while improving the secondary.

RL: The versatility of the offensive line acquisitions this offseason jumps out at me. Among the draft picks, Mekhi Becton figures to be the LT but GM Joe Douglas noted that Becton played the right side often as part of Bobby Petrino's strongside/weakside arrangement through '18 so Becton "could also play right tackle if need be." Cameron Clark said, "I definitely feel like I'm a tackle in the NFL" but added that he "can play all five positions on the line." Among free agents, George Fant has played mostly LT but some RT, Connor McGovern has started at C and RG and even pitched in at LG for a game and Josh Andrews has played C and RG. (Greg Van Roten was Carolina's LG the past two seasons.) Mix in Brian Winters, Alex Lewis and Jonotthan Harrison, who've all worked at multiple interior spots over the years, and Chuma Edoga, who got reps at both tackles last year, and I'd be hard-pressed to give you my favorite starting OL four months down the road. As Douglas has said a few times, "We're really going to try to put our best five out there. I think we're going to have great competition at multiple spots on the offensive line."

OL: The drafting of young QB James Morgan. All eyes have — understandably — been on the revamping of the offensive line. Joe Douglas made a promise this offseason to provide better protection around QB Sam Darnold, and he delivered on that promise. However, Darnold headed into this offseason with limited experience among his backups. Morgan, a Florida International product, was drafted in the fourth round after playing two years at the southern Florida school, posting 5,375 passing yards and 40 passing TDs — third most in program history. Morgan's youth and successful experience in two different programs show his ability to adapt to new teams, coaches and schemes. The QB room suffered Darnold's bout with mono and backup Trevor Siemian's season-ending ankle injury. The struggles to provide first-half consistency at the position affected other areas of the team. With a solid base in Darnold as the starter and Morgan coming in to compete for backup, the QB room will look much different this year.

Related Content

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?
news

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?

Jets, Bills & Dolphins Could Challenge for Division Crown in 2020
Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB
news

Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB

Former Super Bowl MVP, Rehabbing from Neck Surgery, Has Begun to Help Sam Darnold, Green & White in '20
Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
news

Mekhi Becton Eyes Different Number to Start New Journey with Jets

Rookie Tackle Has Exchanged Texts with QB Sam Darnold and RB Le'Veon Bell 
New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff
news

New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff

Joe Douglas Added Charlotte T in Fourth Round of NFL Draft 
Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York
news

Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York

Started 1st Game in Franchise History in 1960, Played for Blue & Gold and Green & White from 1960-63
Wide Receiver Danny Woodhead #83 of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Carolina Panthers when the New York Jets host the Carolina Panters on November 29, 2009 at the Meadowlands, Easter Rutherford, New Jersey.Jets wore their green jerseys and green pants. Jets beat the Panthers, 17-6. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).00
news

Where Are They Now: Danny Woodhead

Catch Up with the former Undrafted Jets Legend from Chadron State
Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold
news

Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold

Veteran Led Ravens to Super Bowl Win in Early 2013, Started 1st Half of Last Season with Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Ian Berryman (8) makes a kick as punter Ian Berryman (8) watches as the two alternate during practice at their NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

Jets Waive P Ian Berryman

First-Year Player Originally Signed with Steelers in May of 2019
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game in Cleveland. Running back Frank Gore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
news

'True Pro' Frank Gore Will Provide Jets with Production & Work Ethic

HC Adam Gase's Advice to the 16th-Year Running Back: 'He Just Told Me to Be Me'
South defensive end Jabari Zuniga of Florida (92) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

New Jets DL Jabari Zuniga Brings 'Very Good Value' to Green & White

Florida Beat Reporter Calls New Edge an 'Impressive Physical Specimen'
ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL
news

ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL

Jeremy Fowler Writes Joe Douglas Stuck to His Plan of Protecting Sam Darnold 
Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year
news

Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year

NFL Network Analyst Peter Schrager: Jets QB Will Take Off in Year 2 with Adam Gase

Advertising