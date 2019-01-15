What Does Adam Gase Think of Jets QB Sam Darnold? 

While Jets head coach Adam Gase said the first task on his agenda is to fill out his coaching staff, Gase is eager to begin working with Sam Darnold.

"For me, anytime you start bringing up a young quarterback and start talking about him, I'm going to get excited because that's rare," Gase said. "You don't get that opportunity most of the time, to be able to be a part of a second-year guy. And he played well last year. You see those steps where you say, 'Hey, he can get to this level.' That's what we want to do and hopefully we get this rolling in April and keep going from there."

Darnold will be the first young signal caller Gase will work with in his pro coaching career. When the 40-year-old head coach took over as Broncos offensive coordinator in 2013, Peyton Manning was 38 years old. And when Gase first took over for the Dolphins in 2016, quarterback Ryan Tannehill was entering his fifth NFL season.