What Do You Think of the Jets' Position at the Bye Week?

RL: What's not to like? The Jets took on their first six games, which had a crusher 2022 schedule strength of .653, and the shock of losing Aaron Rodgers to injury four snaps into Game 1, and came out of it with a 3-3 mark, a comeback win over the defending NFC champion Eagles, to enter their bye. Now they should get starting CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed back, plus T Duane Brown and eventually G Joe Tippmann and ST wizard Justin Hardee for the journey ahead. The next five games will be a ladder test for the Jets' growth since the opponents are the Giants (1 win), Chargers (2), Raiders (3), Bills (4) and the dangerous Dolphins (5), who combine for a '23 SOS of .517. Then the final six, which at the start of the season looked less taxing than the first 11, now appear like a tougher regular-season finish (.514 schedule-strength finish) with the Falcons, Texans, Dolphins, Commanders, Browns and the finale at the Patriots. But the Jets showed in the first six they can do tough. Now just keep doing it, get that 1% better every day and let's see where it takes them.

CH: All things considered, I think the Jets are in a great spot at their bye. After losing Aaron Rodgers and Alijah Vera-Tucker for the season, Duane Brown and Justin Hardee to injured reserve, the Jets have found a way to come out at 3-3 after facing a gauntlet over the first six weeks. The Jets defense ranks top 10 in yards per attempt and passer rating allowed against all six Pro Bowl quarterbacks they faced to start the season. They also have only allowed 1 touchdown in the second half and have forced 8 turnovers. The defense has been getting better each game and so has OC Nathaniel Hackett and Zach Wilson's chemistry. Wilson hit a career-high completion percentage at Denver with 73.1%, has a passer rating of 73.4 this season and has led his team on a 2-game winning streak into the bye. As this team looks at the second half of their schedule, they will face some high-powered offenses. What this team has been able to accomplish competing against the reigning 2022 Super Bowl Champions and 2022 NFC Champions should make any fan of this team excited for the rest of the season.