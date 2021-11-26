Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What do you expect from the Jets offense vs. Texans in Zach Wilson's return?

EA: Over the past four games, the Jets have averaged 346.5 passing yards a game. That number is the most in the league by more than 60 yards per contest. Since Week 9, they also rank are No. 1in passing first downs (74) and passing TDs (10). And over that four-game run, they lined up with three QBs. When Wilson makes his seventh start of the season, on Sunday in Houston, the Jets will have a third different starter in three weeks. While the offense let too many opportunities slip away last week vs. Miami and will miss RB Michael Carter (high-ankle sprain), the quarterbacks' surrounding cast has taken strides the past month. The Jets believe Wilson was ascending when he went down in New England and the key for him is to quickly get comfortable in the game. And Wilson has a red-hot receiver at his disposal in Elijah Moore, a rapidly developing talent who has scored 5 TDs in five games. Since Week 8, Moore has 24 receptions for 336 yards and 4 TDs. The offense has gotten better and Wilson doesn't have to force the issue. He can't make up for time missed and the Texans, who had 5 takeaways including 4 INTs in their win over the Titans, are tied for fourth in the NFL with 19 takeaways. I think Wilson will show some rust and there is some unknown here, but the offense will continue to produce against a defense that ranks 29th in scoring (27.1 Pts/G).