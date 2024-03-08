What Do You Expect From the Jets at the Start of Free Agency?

RL: Going with an interesting trend that GM Joe Douglas and his personnel people have established since their first free agency fling with the Jets in 2020, I'll say that this being an even year, the Jets will sign multiple productive starters in the first week of the UFA signing period. In '20, Joe D, an old O-lineman himself, brought in C Connor McGovern and G Greg Van Roten in the first four days (and then in late April, T George Fant). Douglas' best FA class was '22 with the first three days bringing to 1 Jets Drive 16-games-plus starters in CB D.J. Reed, S Jordan Whitehead, TE Tyler Conklin and G Laken Tomlinson. The signings in '21 and '23, despite some promising names, didn't have the same number of starts or impact on the seasons ahead. As for specific free agents in '24, I'll leave that to the outside experts, but if the Jets sign a UFA tackle, that opens up their 10th overall draft pick to all kinds of intriguing WR/TE possibilities. But if no veteran OT arrives from outside in the coming weeks, it would go without saying that Douglas & Co. would be interested in, among other positions, the best available tackle at No. 10 in the late-April draft.

CH: I expect the Jets to be immediately active in free agency with a focus on the offensive line. With Ts Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown, Billy Turner and C Connor McGovern set to become free agents, plus the release of G Laken Tomlinson, the Jets have holes to fill. Some popular names that have been thrown around include Ts Tyron Smith and Michael Onwenu, and G Robert Hunt. While the 2024 NFL Draft class has "12 guys that could be taken on Day 1." according to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, the Jets need multiple starters who are ready to protect QB Aaron Rodgers and I think they will be found in free agency. While adding another wide receiver and a safety are still a need for the Jets, I think the focus early in free agency will be offensive line. I could see the Green & White signing a safety before an offensive lineman because of the talented players available, including Justin Simmons, Jordan Poyer and Quandre Diggs. Regardless, I expect GM Joe Douglas to strike early.