What Do You Expect From AFC East Teams Next Season?

RL: Three thoughts. (1) HC Robert Saleh and his new OC need to settle on a QB, whether it's Zach Wilson or someone else, to compete with the division's young, established starters: Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. That obviously is job one for the entire offseason/preseason. (2) The Jets need to keep their high-ranked defense purring along. The AFC East has the best division "D" in the NFL, based on its teams' average ranking of ninth in yards/game allowed in '22, best among the eight divisions, and its average ranking of 10.3 in points allowed, third-best among the divisions. Any defensive slippage by any division team would prove costly. (3) Nothing is etched in stone. The AFC East went from a .400 win percentage against non-division foes in 2018, worst in the league, to .581 this past season, third-toughest. The NFC East similarly went from .475 to a league-best .727 in the last five seasons. The AFC South plummeted from .575 in '18 to an ugly .273 in '22. So the AFC East is among the NFL's toughest divisions today, but things can look vastly different on opening day and beyond, so to all Jets fans, three familiar words: Keep the faith.