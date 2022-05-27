What Did We Learn The First Week of OTAs?

EA: Quarterback Zach Wilson has transformed his body since January. Head coach Robert Saleh has thrown the term 'beefy' around and his second-year passer has put on the muscle, telling reporters he is 221 pounds. Wilson (6-2) finished his rookie campaign at 208 pounds and then got to work with Jets dietician Nicolette Mense about a new nutritional attack. With the added weight, Wilson, who plans to play at around 218 in Year 2, said he feels more athletic and faster. The Jets have also talked about a more vocal signal-caller and that comes with comfort and continuity. He showcased his skill set on two plays in 7-on-7 work, firing with great anticipation before Corey Davis broke to the sideline in front of Bryce Hall. Then the natural tools popped when he rolled right and delivered a dime to RB Michael Carter for a long gainer. Just shorts and helmets, but Wilson is confident. Up front, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, whose versatility was a staple at USC, is excited about the addition of LG Laken Tomlinson and has no issue flipping over to RG. Corners D.J. Reed and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner are going to be a fun pair to track, two different body types but confident cats who can provide sticky coverage on the outside. Saleh, who said attendance was "outstanding" for the early voluntary OTA sessions, said the '22 Jets are going to be better and the one thing you can notice this spring is that the athleticism has improved all over the roster. But if you want updates on the line play, you might have to wait until training camp as Saleh, with health a priority, won't have many 11-on-11 team drills this spring.