What Did We Learn from Jets' Rookie Minicamp?

RL: It's normal to hear new players rave about a new HC and a new QB, but it's still good to get the unsolicited praise that the rookies had for Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson. But another thing that stood out was, even though the Jets are changing their entire playbook under Saleh, the new kids on the block seem to get it. Wilson says, "The offense is great that we're running." That's good to know, and we can't wait to see if Wilson can not only master Mike LaFleur's shifts-and-motions scheme efficiently from the outset but also do it with greater accuracy than any other Jets first-round QB came in with, outside of Chad Pennington. (Wilson's 73.5% accuracy and 33/3 TD/INT ratio at BYU last season are beguiling.) Defensively, many were confused when "five DBs" arrived with the final six draft picks, but that's because the two players with S designations from their college programs will be LBs as Jets, and both — Hamsah Nasirildeen and Jamien Sherwood — say the transition won't be a problem, so again, good to hear. So this is the biggest thing I've learned from Jets rookie minicamp: Talk has given way to reality. The 2021 Jets will not look like your parents' Jets, or like your older siblings' 2020 Jets. West Coast offense? 4-3 defense? They will look a lot different not only in players but in systems. And hopefully sooner than later, in resultsc