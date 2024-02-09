What Did the Playoffs Tell Us About the Jets' Chances to Make Playoffs in '24?

RL: A great feature of the NFL postseason is that if a team needs examples and roadmaps to get it fired up for its own postseason foray, those tools are always available. Last month, the Texans, with a rookie HC and rookie QB, overcame 3 straight 4-wins-or-fewer seasons to go 10-7, then pounded the Browns in the wild card round before exiting. The Steelers looked like old news at 7-7 before winning their last 3 and getting into the AFC grid. Green Bay post-Aaron Rodgers started 3-6 before having a Love-ly 6-2 finish to squeak in on the National side. And the Lions, after 6 straight non-PO seasons, 4 of them deep under .500, responded behind Jared Goff for a 12-5 record and a march to the NFC title game. As for the Jets, 7-10 was tough to take, but the wins over playoff qualifiers Buffalo on opening night, Philadelphia for the first time ever and the aforementioned Texans in a 30-6 rout were suggestive of their top-ranked defense and a locker room still teeming with talent and determination. Now it's Groundhog Year with a healthy and presumably well-protected ARod taking the offense's reins again. Time for the Jets to write their own long-delayed Hollywood playoff script in 2024.

CH:Anything in possible in the NFL. The Packers and Buccaneers pulled off upsets over the Cowboys and the Eagles, respectively, in the NFC Wildcard Round while the Lions edged the Rams by 1 point. On the other hand, the Texans, Chiefs and Bills and cruised through the AFC Wildcard Round with wins by at least 17 points. Every playoff team was doubted as to how good they are. The 49ers, representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, were questioned after their three-game losing streak to the Browns, Vikings and Bengals. The Jets, 7-9, had four games this season (Patriots Week 3, Chiefs, Raiders and Falcons) that were determined by five points or less. With wins in those four games, they would have been 11-6, the same record as the AFC East Champion Bills and Dolphins, who clinched a playoff berth. If the Green & White are able to close one-possession games with their healthy QB Aaron Rodgers next season, the team could likely be in a spot to snap their playoff drought.