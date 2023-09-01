What Are Your Thoughts on the Jets 2023 Roster? 

RL: I haven't seen as exciting a Jets roster heading into Game 1 since the 2008-10 teams. You know, the ones with Revis, Harris and Shaun Ellis leading the defense, Nick & Brick on the O-line, TJ or LT at tailback, Jerricho, Braylon Edwards and Dustin as receiving targets. First names or initials for all. Seven Pro Bowlers in '08, two AFC title games in '09-10. And these Jets are certainly comparable and may ultimately be better. The D is loaded, from Quinnen to Sauce with C.J. in the middle. The offense is well-stocked at RB and TE. The WR position is also cool, not just because of Garrett Wilson and the three proven veteran imports but also because of the three young UDFAs who made the roster in Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee and Irvin Charles. And saving the best for last, it just feels like Aaron Rodgers has everything Brett Favre had in '08, plus a bit more. Top-gun skills for both, of course. But ARod wants to be here, he's embraced the team and the area, and he's got what it takes to lead these Jets. If you have the destination in mind that the Green & White have for this season, this is the kind of roster you want to start your journey with.

CH: I'm excited. I think Joe Douglas said it best when he said the Jets have used every avenue to build the 53-man roster. Between draft picks, unrestricted free agent signings, undrafted players, and trades, this team is in a position to perform better than they have in a while. Now it just comes down to executing. Each position room has great players that complement each other from Tony Adams and Jordan Whitehead in the safety room to Garrett Wilson and Randall Cobb in the wide receiver room. I'm most excited about the depth of the defensive line room though. While all eyes will be on Aaron Rodgers and the offense, the defensive line is what will win games for the Jets this season.