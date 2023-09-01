What Are Your Thoughts on the Jets 2023 Roster? 

Green & White Headlined by Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner

Published: Sep 01, 2023 at 02:28 PM Updated: Jul 07, 2023 at 08:10 AM
NYJ Editorial Staff
Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange, Caroline Hendershot and John Pullano will give their responses to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What are your thoughts on the Jets 2023 roster?

EA: The Jets have a top-five roster loaded with blue-chippers and depth. You can start with 5 blue chips on offense — RG Alijah Vera-Tucker, QB Aaron Rodgers, RBs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook and WR Garrett Wilson — add at least 4 more BCs on defense — DT Quinnen Williams, LB C.J. Mosley and CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed — and sprinkle a chip on special teams with Justin Hardee. As far as position groups, you can argue the Jets have the best CB trio, a top-five defensive line and a 1-2 punch at running back that will rival any club. There is exceptional depth along the DL and Jermaine Johnson looks poised for a huge jump in year two. The kicking combo of Greg Zuerlein and Thomas Morstead should not be undervalued in a league where close games are the norm. The OL must come together but you've got Duane Brown back with two arms and Mekhi Becton looks and sounds like a new man. The QB is an all-time great who still is exceptional and can raise people around him to another level. The Jets also have great perspective from leadership. Consider this from the man who built this roster, GM Joe Douglas: "Ultimately excitement doesn't win games. It is preparation, execution, and discipline that wins games."

EG: This is a good roster. The defense was good last year and there's more depth to it this season, particularly along the front. The biggest surprise on defense to me was that the team kept five linebackers. Listening to Robert Saleh speak about LB Chazz Surratt, a Vikings third-round pick in 2021, it makes a lot of sense why Saleh is a fan. Saleh said Surratt has starter qualities but needs to stay healthy. He dealt with a hamstring injury in training camp after registering an interception in the Hall of Fame game. On offense, the Jets have versatility along the line with guys who can play multiple positions, which we caught a glimpse of in training camp. My biggest question comes on special teams. Who will emerge as the team's core teams players? Saleh described second-year WR Irvin Charles as an "absolute wolf" on teams. Who will be the returner? Could it be rookie UDFA Xavier Gipson? And who will be the team's gunner opposite Justin Hardee Week 1 with Brandin Echols out due to suspension? If that's your biggest question, that's a good sign.

RL: I haven't seen as exciting a Jets roster heading into Game 1 since the 2008-10 teams. You know, the ones with Revis, Harris and Shaun Ellis leading the defense, Nick & Brick on the O-line, TJ or LT at tailback, Jerricho, Braylon Edwards and Dustin as receiving targets. First names or initials for all. Seven Pro Bowlers in '08, two AFC title games in '09-10. And these Jets are certainly comparable and may ultimately be better. The D is loaded, from Quinnen to Sauce with C.J. in the middle. The offense is well-stocked at RB and TE. The WR position is also cool, not just because of Garrett Wilson and the three proven veteran imports but also because of the three young UDFAs who made the roster in Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee and Irvin Charles. And saving the best for last, it just feels like Aaron Rodgers has everything Brett Favre had in '08, plus a bit more. Top-gun skills for both, of course. But ARod wants to be here, he's embraced the team and the area, and he's got what it takes to lead these Jets. If you have the destination in mind that the Green & White have for this season, this is the kind of roster you want to start your journey with.

CH: I'm excited. I think Joe Douglas said it best when he said the Jets have used every avenue to build the 53-man roster. Between draft picks, unrestricted free agent signings, undrafted players, and trades, this team is in a position to perform better than they have in a while. Now it just comes down to executing. Each position room has great players that complement each other from Tony Adams and Jordan Whitehead in the safety room to Garrett Wilson and Randall Cobb in the wide receiver room. I'm most excited about the depth of the defensive line room though. While all eyes will be on Aaron Rodgers and the offense, the defensive line is what will win games for the Jets this season.

JP: When I look at the Jets 53-man roster, my eyes are immediately drawn to the running backs and wide receivers. Built around future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, the Green & White's skill groups feature a healthy mix of young and veteran players with a variety of skill sets. Starting with the wideouts, Garrett Wilson, in his second season, will be the team's definitive No. 1 after surpassing 1,100 yards receiving last season. GM Joe Douglas paired Wilson with Rodgers' former teammates in Green Bay, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, and two-time Super Bowl Champion Mecole Hardman. This season will be Lazard's and Hardman's sixth and fifth respectively, and Cobb's 13th. Lazard, 6-5, caught 60 passes last year and is a big-bodied receiver who plays primarily on the outside, while Cobb, 5-10, is a veteran slot receiver who has caught 49 touchdowns from Rodgers in his career. Hardman has 4.3 speed, which makes him an adaptable weapon. In addition, the group around Wilson, the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, has combined to play in 27 playoff games. The running back room is a similar story. Douglas assembled a formidable trio around second-year stud Breece Hall. Dalvin Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler, has surpassed the 1,100-yard rushing mark each of the last four seasons and is beginning his seventh season. Couple Breece and Cook and with third-year veteran Michael Carter and rookie Israel Abanikanda, and the Jets have one the most diverse backfields in the league. When Rodgers drops back to pass in 2023, he will have a multitude of weapons to utilize at receiver and tailback.

