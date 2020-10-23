What Are Your Thoughts on the AFC East Entering Week 7?

Bills (4-2) Lead the Division Followed by Dolphins (3-3), Who Are Turning to Tua Tagovailoa, and Patriots (2-3)

Oct 23, 2020 at 01:00 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Landis_Olivia-thumbnail
by Eric AllenEthan GreenbergRandy Lange & Olivia Landis
q-series-bills-E_SZ4_0513

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Olivia Landis will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What are your thoughts on the AFC East entering Week 7?

EA: It feels more wide open than it's ever been with the Bills (4-2), the Dolphins (3-3) and the Patriots (2-3) closely packed together. Buffalo looked ready to run away, but it failed to meet the elite eye test against Tennessee and Kansas City. The Dolphins are the only club that has a positive point differential (+47) and they just handed the offensive controls from Ryan Fitzpatrick to rookie Tua Tagovailoa. New England has dropped two straight and Bill Belichick has stressed his club needs more time together and more practices after dealing with some positive coronavirus tests. The Jets will certainly have their say in how things shake out with four division contests remain including two of their next three: vs. Buffalo (Week 7) and vs. New England (Week 9). The Jets got hot last year in the season's latter half and they would make things interesting if they did it again. This is a critical two-game stretch for the Bills because they'll host the Patriots in Week 8. I think Buffalo remains the favorite although I would not be surprised if Miami or New England win the division. And the way things are shaking out in the AFC, I don't expect multiple teams from the East to be playing in the postseason.

EG: It's definitely different without Tom Brady leading the Patriots (2-3), who have not had a losing record in Week 5 or later in a season since 2002. That was also the same season they did not win 10 or more games. I'm interested to see what Miami will look like with rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa, who was named the Dolphins' starter, under center. Ryan Fitzpatrick told the media he knew he was the placeholder for Tagovailoa, who was drafted No. 5 overall after a stellar career at Alabama, but Fitz was heartbroken when he heard the news. Let's see how this move will affect the Dolphins (3-3), who do not play this week. Most NFL analysts believed the Bills were the team to beat in the AFC East entering the 2020 season and so far their predictions seem to be right. Buffalo was impressive, particularly the improvement of QB Josh Allen, in its first four games before dropping the last two. Allen has taken a big jump, improving his completion percentage from 58.8% to 67.1%. The AFC East may feel different, but you can't count out the Pats given their success over the past 20 years.

The Best Practice Photos from Bills Week

See the Top Images from Practice Leading Up to the Home Game Against Buffalo

E_A9200062
1 / 36
E_A9200089
2 / 36
E_SZP_0096
3 / 36
E_SZP_0022
4 / 36
E_A9200283
5 / 36
E_SZP_0148
6 / 36
E_SZP_0194
7 / 36
E_SZP_0209
8 / 36
E_A9200422
9 / 36
E_SZP_0516
10 / 36
E_SZP_0183
11 / 36
E_SZP_0374
12 / 36
E_SZP_0293
13 / 36
E_SZP_0621
14 / 36
E_SZP_0186-thumb
15 / 36
E_SZP_0534
16 / 36
E_SZP_0355
17 / 36
E_SZP_0505
18 / 36
E_SZP_0579
19 / 36
E_A9200091
20 / 36
E_A9200427
21 / 36
E_A9200474
22 / 36
E_SZP_0266
23 / 36
E_A9200134
24 / 36
E_A9200116
25 / 36
E_A9200158
26 / 36
E_A9200228
27 / 36
E_SZP_0287
28 / 36
E_SZP_0166
29 / 36
E_A9200370
30 / 36
E_SZP_0074
31 / 36
E_SZP_0104
32 / 36
E_SZP_0385
33 / 36
E_SZP_0478
34 / 36
E_SZP_0543
35 / 36
E_SZP_0486
36 / 36

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

RL:The AFC East is certainly different this season. Even with Buffalo (4-2) coming back to earth with losses the past two games, the division has had all four teams with at least two losses after six weeks before, as recently as 2017 and 2018. What's really unusual is that post-Brady, New England (2-3) is in sole possession of third place or lower after six weeks for the first time since the 2000 season, encouraging to all the rest of the division, especially Miami (3-3). That leaves the Jets (0-6), who right now are watching the party from the basement. I'd never say never at this point of the season, but needless to say, the Green & White need to get Sam Darnold and their injured players back together on the field and begin to show some upward mobility as they did in last year's second half. They still have four division games to go, including three at home beginning with those Bills. If any kind of upward trend is going to happen, it needs to start on Sunday at MetLife.

OL: The AFC East has had some unexpected turns through the first six weeks of the season. This offseason the Bills were regarded as an improved team that made a short playoff run last season, so it's not necessarily a surprise that they lead the pack after six games. The consensus in the rest of the league, however, was that the remaining three teams would vie for second place. Although they dropped two division contests to start the season, the Dolphins have emerged after three important wins, despite having the much-traveled veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and not Tua Tagovailoa — the team's No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots have also surprised many with a slow start. The Tom Brady-less Pats decided to move on from their former future HOF QB, and have had some hiccups with starting QB Cam Newton missing time early in the season. It's the first time the team has started 2-3 in years. Growing pains were expected with a young Jets team that underwent some changes of its own. General Manager Joe Douglas oversaw his first draft in April, and major players in the organization like S Jamal Adams, LB CJ Mosley and RB Le'Veon Bell are no longer with the squad.

Related Content

news

Jets vs. Bills Game Preview: Sam Darnold Looks Ready to Roll

Jets WR Denzel Mims Might Make NFL Debut Against Division-Leading Bills
news

Jordan Jenkins Ponders Jets' Sunday Test vs. Bills & QB Josh Allen

OLB Says His Defense Needs 'the Mindset that He's Possibly Going to Lower His Shoulder on You'
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Bills

Green & White Must Contain Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs 
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 vs. Bills - Thursday

WR Jamison Crowder and K Sam Ficken DNP on Thursday
news

How Jets' S Ashtyn Davis Is Staying Grounded in Rookie Season

Third-Round Pick Has Taken 35 Defensive Snaps and 51 on Special Teams
news

Joe Flacco on Sam Darnold: 'He's Got a Ton of Talent'

HC Adam Gase Says 'All Options Open' at QB vs. Buffalo
news

Where Are They Now: John Dockery

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Harvard
news

Bill Mathis, Titans/Jets Great from 1960-69, Passes Away at 81

RB Showed His Versatility & Toughness in Franchise's 1st Game, in Super Bowl III & in Final AFL Game
news

Adam Gase: Sam Darnold Is 'on a Pitch Count' in Bid to Return as Jets QB

HC Says Signal-Caller for Bills Will Depend on How His Young QB Feels After This Week's Practices
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 vs. Bills - Wednesday

QB Sam Darnold, OL Mekhi Becton & WR Jamison Crowder Limited at Practice
news

Jets Designate CB Bryce Hall to Return to Practice

Rookie Fifth-Round Pick Led Nation with 24 PDs in 2018 

Advertising