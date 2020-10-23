Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Olivia Landis will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What are your thoughts on the AFC East entering Week 7?

EA: It feels more wide open than it's ever been with the Bills (4-2), the Dolphins (3-3) and the Patriots (2-3) closely packed together. Buffalo looked ready to run away, but it failed to meet the elite eye test against Tennessee and Kansas City. The Dolphins are the only club that has a positive point differential (+47) and they just handed the offensive controls from Ryan Fitzpatrick to rookie Tua Tagovailoa. New England has dropped two straight and Bill Belichick has stressed his club needs more time together and more practices after dealing with some positive coronavirus tests. The Jets will certainly have their say in how things shake out with four division contests remain including two of their next three: vs. Buffalo (Week 7) and vs. New England (Week 9). The Jets got hot last year in the season's latter half and they would make things interesting if they did it again. This is a critical two-game stretch for the Bills because they'll host the Patriots in Week 8. I think Buffalo remains the favorite although I would not be surprised if Miami or New England win the division. And the way things are shaking out in the AFC, I don't expect multiple teams from the East to be playing in the postseason.