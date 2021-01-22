What Are Your Initial Impressions of Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh?

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Olivia Landis will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What are your initial impressions of new Jets HC Robert Saleh?

EA: For a man who started his adult life working in the financial industry, the word I think about when it comes to Robert Saleh is "investment." The mantra might be "All Gas, No Brake," but Saleh, an excellent chess player, just placed his stock into the New York Jets. Saleh gave us an insight into how he will approach his players, saying the investment the coaches put into the Jets has to be equivalent to what the coaches put into their own children. He looked at the Jets' leadership team of Christopher Johnson, Joe Douglas and Hymie Elhai and the Dearborn, MI, native felt like he was talking to people in his community. Saleh has already shown the faith in his coaching staff, trusting Jeff Ulbrich to call the defensive plays and hiring a young man, Mike LaFleur, in his early 30s, to run his offense. I received a text after the news conference that read: "Saleh is the kind of guy you'd love to have over to dinner. He changes people into believers." There is a ton of work ahead for Saleh and the Jets, but he is going to invest every day and the Jets' future prospects are promising.