What Are You Most Looking Forward to in Jets-Bills?

RL: I'm looking forward to seeing how efficiently the offense as a whole operates. Aaron Rodgers is only one part of it, and as he said Thursday, "It's going to be a work-in-progress." The O-line has starting talent, but has that talent had enough work together to be able to operate at close to peak efficiency in Week 1? How will Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook look, coming back from their rehab-filled offseasons, and how will they mesh in the backfield? Will the WR group led by Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, plus the talented TEs all be on the same page with ARod in the early going? As for Rodgers, I anticipate him playing like a future Hall of Famer, especially if MetLife Stadium is anything like what Lambeau Field was for him. Consdider he's an unconscious 91-23-1 with a 108.3 passer rating in all his RS home games, 5-1 with a 106.9 rating in six home-opening starts, and, for what it's worth, he prevailed over Josh Allen and the Bills, 22-0, at home in their only meeting in Allen's rookie year of 2018. So I'm looking forward to the new guy in green and white feeling right at home in his first home action as the Jets' QB and getting this season of great expectations off and flying.

CH: I know everyone can't wait to see how the offense is able to jell together and specifically Aaron Rodgers, but for me, I'm really looking forward to watching the defense. Against the Bills last season, the Jets defense sacked Josh Allen 8 times. On top of that, the Jets defense, which ranked top five last year, added defensive linemen Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson and Will McDonald to a roster who is already returning Jermaine Johnson, DJ Reed, and All-Pro players Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. The defense kept the Jets in a lot of games last year and the message from DC Jeff Ulbrich is that the job is not finished. I am excited to see what the next step is for this group, and even more excited to watch them go up against the reigning AFC East Champs under the lights at MetLife Stadium.