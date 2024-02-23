What Are You Most Looking Forward to at Next Week's NFL Combine? 

RL: I'm eager to see and hear about the offensive tackles, one of whom could well wind up as Aaron Rodgers' next frontside or blindside protector. All the top tackles in this draft have been invited to Indianapolis — Notre Dame's Joe Alt, Penn State's Olu Fashanu, 'Bama's JC Latham and Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga. It's still early so each of them has been linked by one or more big mockers to the Jets in Round 1. I want to see how big the big guys (Latham and Fuaga) are and how athletic the not-as-big tackles (Alt and Fashanu) show themselves to be. One or two will go before the draft comes to the Jets at No. 10. Then it could be a matter of whether the Jets want one of the tackles who'll be sitting there or would prefer instead to tab a Rodgers downfield target among such WRs as LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze (assuming Marvin Harrison Jr. will be unavailable at No. 10). And like any Jets fan, I'd like to see how Michigan's Kris Jenkins fares. Kris Sr., his irrepressible and often unstoppable father, earned his last Pro Bowl berth in 2008 and played his last NFL downs in 2010 on the Jets' D-line. Kris the younger's not as big as Pops and probably won't be around for the Jets to select, but he's still a 300-pound run-stuffer who could solidify his draft stock with a very good combine showing.

CH: I am most excited to see the offensive linemen test. After last year's injury-plagued offensive line, I think the Jets will be locked in on finding reliable pieces in the draft. Although it's just one event, I think the Combine is a good barometer of what type of guy the player is, how hard they have been working since their college season ended and the type of player they could become. I am interested specifically in watching OT Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State. In both of Daniel Jeremiah's mock drafts, he has the Jets picking Fuaga. I am interested to see if Fuaga is the type of player the Green & White could choose at No. 10 overall.