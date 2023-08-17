What Are the Jets Saying About the Addition of RB Dalvin Cook?

Even after an offseason that included trading for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are continuing to stir the free-agency pot with the addition of four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook.

"Obviously very excited to add a really good football player to this team," HC Robert Saleh said. "He adds another dynamic to this group that I think anybody would be excited about."

Cook, who visited the Green & White at the end of July, signed his contract Wednesday, but won't practice for at least a week because he's expecting the birth of his first child. Once he acclimates himself to his new teammates and offense, the Jets will have dealer's choice how to attack defenses.

"It's a problem," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "Typically, when you study an offense, they have some strengths whether it's passing game or running game. Not very often do teams in the NFL have both and I really believe offensively, we're developing that – the ability to be explosive in the passing game, the ability to be explosive in the running game. A lot of different weapons, a lot of guys you have to pay attention to. From a defensive perspective, it's an absolute nightmare."

Saleh added of Cook, who ran for 86 yards and 1 touchdown for the Vikings against the Jets last season: "He's not a trick back either. You can turn around and hand him the ball and he can run downhill. He's done it for a long time. I look at it like our D-line, you can never have enough. Let them rotate, be fresh, get downhill and wear people out."