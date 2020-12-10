What Are the Jets Saying About Seahawks S Jamal Adams?

C Connor McGovern, who helps identify coverages and pressures, has experience lining up against Adams even though they never took the field as teammates. With the Broncos, McGovern played against Adams and the Jets in 2017 and '18. McGovern also played against the Chargers and S Derwin James, who has a similar skillset to Adams.

"It's something you got used to just from the true under defenses that were run a little bit ago always had in-box safeties," McGovern said. "They didn't blitz as much as Jamal does, but you're used to identifying them and keeping your eyes on the safeties for protections and stuff. Obviously it's a little bit different when they're actually blitzing as opposed to just spots. Definitely a guy you look for and keep an eye out. It's kind of been the cool thing to do in the league right now, so it's something I'm pretty used to."

One player Adams won't line up against, but used to line up with is fellow S Marcus Maye. They were the Green & White's first two picks in 2017.

"It'll be interesting," Maye said. "Obviously we've been keeping in contact with each other all year. It'll be fun seeing him out there running around and making plays and stuff like that."

Even though they talk throughout the season, Maye said the lines of communication have been cut this week as the two friends will turn into foes late on Sunday afternoon.