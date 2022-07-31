What Are the Jets Saying About Putting the Pads on Monday?

Sauce Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick, said: "I actually can't wait to get pads on. I think it's easier when you have pads on. It's like when you're out here in shorts and shirts, you're chasing the receivers because they just try to run away from you and stuff like that. It's like a cat-and-mouse game, but when the pads come on it's a different ballgame. I like the physicality of the game, I like everything that comes with it, so I'm looking forward to Monday."

It's not just the defense that's looking forward to thumping. Breece Hall, the team's second-round pick, is ready to both take and deliver blows like he did at Iowa State.