What Are the Jets Saying About Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense?

The Jets know they have a tough test facing QB Patrick Mahomes on Sunday at Kansas City. He has a number of achievements on his résumé, including the fastest player to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns (13 games), 7,500 passing yards (24 games) and 10,000 yards (34 games). He won the NFL MVP award his first year, in 2018, as a full-time starter and the Super Bowl MVP last season.

"I'm just speaking from my limited time in the NFL, I've never seen a guy this good at quarterback," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "It's different because the two guys I grew up in this profession that were the top two guys were [Tom] Brady and [Peyton] Manning. They're different style quarterbacks -- true pocket passers, not guys that can move around and cause issues like that. … [Mahomes] has everything you can possibly imagine. He's smart, phenomenal. He's dialed into what they're doing, he knows his players, he's a great leader. Nothing but positives to say about the guy."

Mahomes has thrown for 1,899 yards (65.7% completion), 16 TDs and 1 INT this season and will face an ascendent Jets defense that ranks in the top six, over the past three weeks, in the NFL in opposing third-down conversion and opposing red-zone touchdown percentage. Against the Bills in Week 7, the group kept Buffalo out of the end zone and to 3 of 11 (27%) on third down. The Chiefs, however, average 31 points per game.

"It'll be a big challenge," S Marcus Maye said. "[Mahomes] is a great quarterback, he does a lot of great things. He can make all the throws, so I just have to be prepared for when they attack deep. Just have to be on my Ps and Qs."