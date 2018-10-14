Takeaways: Jets Closing In on the No. 1 Spot

Conversely, the Jets held to the Colts to six points on their two takeaways in the opening 30 minutes. The defense bent quite a bit Sunday, but they consistently changed the tenor of the game. After Luck got the visitors back within striking range, ILB Darron Lee's fourth-quarter theft effectively ended festivities.

"We needed a play out there," Lee said. "We talked about it on the sideline right before we went out there, that this was a time we needed to make a play and put the foot on their throat. We went out and did that."

"Takeaways solve a lot of problems," Bowles said. "Obviously there are a lot of things we have to fix, but takeaways isn't one of them. We just have to continue to work at it."

Entering Week 6, the Jets were tied for second in the NFL with 11 takeaways. The Green & White will enter Week 7 in sole possession of that second spot with 15, just one behind the Browns.