What Are Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich's Thoughts on the Rookies?

Gardner has been tough to fool. In his final season with the Bearcats, Gardner allowed only 13 receptions for 117 yards and no touchdowns. But Ulbrich said that after seeing something new Gardner does not make the same mistake twice.

"It was so funny today, we got into the high red zone, and the offense created a stack on his left and that's where there have been a lot of daggers and in breaking routes," Ulbrich said. "[Gardner] sat hard inside and all of a sudden, they whipped it outside and he's like 'you haven't shown me.' But once you get him once, now he is ready for it. He is just collecting information as we go. He is getting better every day."

Gardner played 15 first-quarter snaps in Philly and was not targeted. At 6-3 and with a 79-inch wingspan, Ulbrich is been confident in Gardner's "physical tools" and does not expect any early success to distract him from reaching his potential.

"He's got to keep working," Ulbrich said "He's got a long way to go, but we all think very highly in this building of what he can become."

Johnson, a fellow first-round pick, registered a tackle in 15 snaps against the Eagles.

The No. 26 pick played 21 games in two seasons with Georgia, 12 in one year with Florida State and clocked 4.58 in the 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine. He has an impressive pedigree and physical skills, but Ulbrich said that Johnson is learning what it's like to not always be the best player on the field. As a result, he has improved his work ethic.

"It's hard to go hard every play," Ulbrich said. "But it simplifies your world, and he is starting to find that consistent strain."

With 12 sacks in 12 games during his final college season, Johnson has shown the speed and power to turn the corner.

"A lot of things have been promising about what he's done in practice and the game," Ulbrich said. "But what jumped out at thought was his speed. That is probably one of the biggest things that we coveted. He is a guy with a lot of size and length."

DT Micheal Clemons, taken with the No. 117 overall pick, might have seemed like a mystery man, but at 6-3, 263 he has the potential to make an impact in his rookie season.

Lesser known the No. 117 pick, DT Micheal Clemons, has made waves. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 263 pounds, his stature and obsessive mindset stood out to Ulbrich.