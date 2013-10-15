Wesley Walker's a Fan of the Idziks, Father and Son

Oct 15, 2013 at 10:11 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Wesley Walker is no stranger to the Jets since his retirement following the 1989 season. He was one of our broadcasters for a while, he was inducted into the Ring of Honor last year, and he still comes to many games, most recently to watch the Jets-Steelers on Sunday and be on the field for Marty Lyons' Ring of Honor ceremonies.

But Wesley made a trip to one of our games this year with not only football but reminiscence and thanks on his mind. It was to see first-year general manager John Idzik on the field before the Jets-Jaguars preseason game on Aug. 17.

"I'm reading the newspaper one day back in January," Walker told me from the Chase Club in MetLife Stadium before Sunday's game, "and I see the Jets hired this guy John Idzik. I said, 'That's an interesting name. I knew a John Idzik.' "

And how. Idzik Sr., John's father, was the Jets' offensive coordinator for the 1977-79 seasons, and in that role he received for his unit in the '77 draft a second-round speedster wideout from Cal by the name of Wesley Walker.

Walker said he never knew that one of the ballboys at our offseason practices and training camps in those years was the OC's son. But when he found out the son had become his team's new GM, he had to set up a meeting.

"I wanted to meet John and tell him I had nothing but the most respect for his father," Walker said. "When you're a player trying to reach a certain level, you only meet so many coaches that really taught you something. John put me on another level. I can actually say, as a coach, 'You're supposed to get something from that guy and make him something else, take him from point A to point B.' And pretty soon you're performing on another level. That's what John did for me."

Walker also said Idzik Sr. listened to suggestions from his players, perhaps another rarity among coaches then and now. Walker suggested a certain series of plays that he remembered was called "85 Option" or something like that. The wideout and his QB, Richard Todd, knew the adjustments to Idzik's offense would help them maximize their receptions. Idzik agreed.

In his first three Jets seasons, Wesley totaled 106 catches for 2,478 yards (23.4-yard average) and 16 touchdowns. When "85 Option" kicked in in Walker's third season, he recalled one of its spectacular successes.

"It was right after my All-Pro year [1978], we're playing Houston. They put it in the game plan and it's working," he said. "I got 100-something yards and the second quarter's not even over. Then boom! I get a knee injury, out for the season."

John Idzik Jr., as a budding young Dartmouth College wideout himself at the time, saw many admirable traits in Walker.

"Wesley was more than just a speed guy — he was a real good technician and his routes were great," Idzik reminisced. "He's an awesome guy and not a bad player, either. It was great seeing him again."

Several things impressed Walker about the OC's son back in August and guarantee that No. 85 will continue to come to Jets games in the future.

"Back in August, the Jets were trying to work something with some of the alumni and they had a sitdown with Rex Ryan at Florham Park, and I couldn't make it that day," he said. "So the next game was Jacksonville and I was able to come over. "I was about to look for John, but he saw me first and came over to me and I had a big hug for him. I was not only pleased that I got to see him, but he made the effort to come find me knowing that. Hopefully for him and the Jets, they keep winning this season. It's a whole different situation when you start winning. I have nothing but props for John and the Jets."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dapper Labs and New York Jets Announce Team Partnership

Partnership to Feature Limited-Edition Digital Collectibles That Unlock In-Real-Life Jets Ring of Honor Experiences for Jets Fans

news

5 Players to Watch When Jets Go on the Road to Tackle the Browns

Getting the Ball in Their Playmakers' Hands, Keeping a Lid on Cleveland's Ground Game Will Be Keys to Victory

news

Philadelphia-Tough Will Parks 'Ready to Go' If Number Is Called

Veteran Safety Added to Jets' 53-Man Roster Monday After S Jordan Whitehead's Injury

news

Where Are They Now: Steve Thompson

Catch Up with the Former Jet Washington

news

3 Things to Know | Week 2 Jets at Browns

Green & White Defense Focusing on RB Nick Chubb; DE Myles Garrett Had 2 Sacks in Week 1 at Panthers

news

Joe Flacco Will Remain Jets' Starting QB for Game 2 at Cleveland

Robert Saleh: 'A Lot of Things We Could've Done to Help Him Out' in Opening-Day Loss to Baltimore

news

Quincy Williams: Jets Linebackers Embrace 'Villain' Roles

Jets' LB, Echoing HC Robert Saleh, Said Green & White Has 'All the Pieces'

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Browns - Wednesday

George Fant, John Franklin-Myers & Jordan Whitehead DNP; Zach Wilson Back at Practice

news

Jets Sign S Will Parks to Active Roster

Green & White Add K/P Ty Long, CB Jimmy Moreland to Practice Squad

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Browns

Broadcast and Stream Info for the First Road Game of the 2022 Season

news

Jets Notebook | Mixed Bag for O-Line in Week 1

C Connor McGovern Says Mistakes are Fixable; HC Robert Saleh Reviews Third-Down Issues; WR Elijah Moore's Streak Continues

news

Jets CB D.J. Reed Honors Late Father with Memorable Performance

Reed Became the Fourth Jets CB Since 2000 to Register INT and FF in Same Game

Advertising