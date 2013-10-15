Wesley Walker's a Fan of the Idziks, Father and Son

"I wanted to meet John and tell him I had nothing but the most respect for his father," Walker said. "When you're a player trying to reach a certain level, you only meet so many coaches that really taught you something. John put me on another level. I can actually say, as a coach, 'You're supposed to get something from that guy and make him something else, take him from point A to point B.' And pretty soon you're performing on another level. That's what John did for me."

Walker also said Idzik Sr. listened to suggestions from his players, perhaps another rarity among coaches then and now. Walker suggested a certain series of plays that he remembered was called "85 Option" or something like that. The wideout and his QB, Richard Todd, knew the adjustments to Idzik's offense would help them maximize their receptions. Idzik agreed.

In his first three Jets seasons, Wesley totaled 106 catches for 2,478 yards (23.4-yard average) and 16 touchdowns. When "85 Option" kicked in in Walker's third season, he recalled one of its spectacular successes.

"It was right after my All-Pro year [1978], we're playing Houston. They put it in the game plan and it's working," he said. "I got 100-something yards and the second quarter's not even over. Then boom! I get a knee injury, out for the season."

John Idzik Jr., as a budding young Dartmouth College wideout himself at the time, saw many admirable traits in Walker.

"Wesley was more than just a speed guy — he was a real good technician and his routes were great," Idzik reminisced. "He's an awesome guy and not a bad player, either. It was great seeing him again."

Several things impressed Walker about the OC's son back in August and guarantee that No. 85 will continue to come to Jets games in the future.