Wednesday Player Interviews

Transcript of interviews with selected Jets players during the locker room media period before Wednesday's afternoon practice:

QB CHAD PENNINGTON

On how he's dealt with doubters through the years …

You focus on your preparation and the work you put into becoming a better player. As a quarterback, a lot of times the result of the football game is what you're determined by, so when you've experienced a few losses, no matter what your performance is, you get judged by that. I understand that. I just really focus on myself right now and see what I can do to help us win, to get better, to create a spark and create some energy because that's what we need.

On why he thinks people sell him short …

I'm not sure. I really haven't worried about it. It's just the way it's always been and probably the way it always will be. I'm very confident in what I've been able to do, what I can do, and I feel really good about it. I feel good about how coaches are preparing us week in and week out. I think as long as we keep working towards that goal, things can turn around for us.

On whether he's thought of anything else he can do to provide a spark …

At this point in time, after three losses, we all know that the talk's over with. There's no more just talking about it, we've got to be about it, go out and produce a win. That's most important. When you produce a win, then you can generate some positive feeling and some energy and things like that. That's what everybody's focused on, I believe, is doing whatever we can individually to help our team collectively to produce a win.

On the similarities between the Jets and the Bengals …

I think that's an example of what the NFL is all about. It's a league where predictions a lot of the times don't work out. Everyone goes into the season with a positive attitude and a healthy outlook. As the season plays itself out, teams go down different paths. Teams experience different adversities. A lot of those adversities are unexpected and things that the outside public would not expect based on a previous year or expectations going into that year.

On Coach Mangini's support …

It's always important that you have a good relationship with your head coach and that you keep the communication lines open. Eric's done that, kept the communication lines open, and has been very honest about what he expects from me as a quarterback. I'm confident in that.

As far as the fans, they just want to see wins. They want to see our team win and you can't fault them for that. We all want to win extremely badly. I mean, it's all in our thought process. That's part of the game you have to deal with. That's part of the game. When things aren't going your way, how you deal with those things is very important and it reveals what type of person you are.

On whether he's gotten any indication that the distribution of reps will change this week in practice …

No. We've been business as usual. We have our reps divided, just like we always have, and have to prepare that way. So when I'm not in there taking physical reps, I'm taking mental reps to make sure I'm still getting the reads and all the things I need to execute the play in case I don't get a rep of it in practice.

On how difficult it is to focus on the game at hand with a 1-5 record …

That's the challenge of being a professional. It's similar to boxing. It's a 16-round fight for us and you have to concentrate on each round. The only way you get things turned around is to focus on the next game. You can't focus on the last six. They're not going to do anything for you but make you miserable and upset. The only way you can get things turned around is to focus on the next opportunity and see what you can do to make it work.

On whether his confidence has taken a hit at all …

You have to deal in the present. You have to understand that what just happened is in the past and you can't control it anymore. No matter what you do, no matter how hard you think about it, how long you dwell on it, it's not going to change. The present is the only thing that's important. That's how I deal with it. I try to stay in the present and deal with the present and look towards the next opportunity.

On whether he's sensed any unrest in the locker room …

I really haven't. I think our guys have handled the adversity really well. I think that's a testament to their character and the type of people they are. We're all angry and frustrated and disappointed in what has happened in the past six games, but we all understand that the only way you can turn it around is to stay together, keep working, stay positive and keep talking to each other. Once you become divisive or once you start arguing and doing those types of things, nothing good can happen. I think our guys have a great understanding of what adversity's all about. Some of our vets that have been here for a while have experienced it before. We're using our past experiences to help out and to move on.

On whether there will be any players-only meetings …

That's something that we're past. We're past that. Not a lot can be said. I think it's one of those things where we all understand what we have to do, we can't just talk about it. We've got to go out here and practice well and really put the fundamentals and the execution out on the field, not just talk about those things but really do it.

On the Bengals being 1-4 despite Carson Palmer's strong arm …

Football is a team game. The great thing about football and being an athlete, all of us as athletes bring strengths and weaknesses to the table. We bring things to the table that we do well. We're all different, in every position. There's not a cookie-cutter stereotype person that you want in every position because you have the human element involved.

That's what's great about team sports and athletics in general, the human element of synergy and energy and enthusiasm and momentum, all those different words that numbers don't explain and that aren't tangible. That's what's great about it. You look at all 32 starting quarterbacks in the league, they're all a little bit different. They all bring really good things to the table.

On if he feels this three-week stretch has been the most difficult of his career …

I would say so because of the losses. Anytime you experience a losing streak it's very difficult. I think as a quarterback you take it personally. I know I take it really personally and want to do everything I can to get it fixed. It's one of those things where you don't ever go into the season thinking you'll have to go through one of these stretches, but when you do, it's how you react, how you think, how you respond that's most important.

On whether a player needs to act out in order to create a different mindset and atmosphere …

I think our guys are extremely intense. You watch how we play. We're intense. We're focused. We've got all the outside things we need. We've got to find ways to execute better and be more consistent. At this point in time I don't think any other antics, it's not really where it's at. It's looking within ourselves individually and seeing what we can do, how deep we can dig as an individual to get it fixed.

On if the Bengals take chances on defense in causing turnovers …

They do a good job, number one, of finding different ways to put pressure on the quarterback. They're very creative in how they pressure the quarterback. Then their corners are crafty. They want to key on the quarterback, read his footwork and things like that. But they are turnover-driven. If you look at their statistics they're really good at creating turnovers, creating havoc and causing a lot of disruption. Sometimes it's not even causing the quarterback to throw an interception, it may be strip sacks or really making you move in the pocket to create some disruption in your timing and things like that.

On if he can take advantage of it if he knows it's coming …

That's probably going to be the whole key to the game, how we handle their different looks and different pressures versus how they present them to us. Whoever wins that front is going to have an edge. That's always the case when you're dealing with a pressure team, a team that likes to give you different looks. How do you handle that? Can you stay poised? Can you communicate on the road and pick those different things up to give yourself a chance to be successful?

DB DARRELLE REVIS

On the Bengals' WR corps …

They are great. Chad Johnson and T.J. [Houshmandzadeh] are two great guys. I know Chris Henry is not there at this time. He is their third. They are one of the best in the league. They do a great job.

On staying focused …

We need to be patient. We're trying to stick together as a team and be positive in every way.

On preparing for Johnson and Houshmandzadeh …

You need to bring your "A-plus" game every week. These two are one of the best. It is great to go against these guys and compete against them.

S KERRY RHODES

On the Bengals' WR corps …

They are the number one tandem in the league right now. That is who they are looking to get the ball to. T.J. [Houshmandzadeh] has 47 catches and Chad [Johnson] has 35. That is a big portion of their receptions for the year. That is who they are looking to go to. Those are two good receivers.

On Bengals QB Carson Palmer …

He is going to throw it in there. He is going to try and make plays. He believes in his arm and is going to throw the ball.

On how Palmer compares to Peyton Manning and Tom Brady …

He is a great player. You can't compare him to Tom and Peyton because they have both won and done it for a little bit longer. He is a very good quarterback.

LB JONATHAN VILMA

On the Bengals' offense …

They have two great receivers, a very good quarterback, and their running game is very good. I believe Rudi Johnson is back and playing a little bit more than he did last week. They are explosive.

On Bengals QB Carson Palmer …

He is a great quarterback. He does a great job of getting the ball in there. He has a good strong arm. He can make all of the throws just like [Tom] Brady and Peyton [Manning] can.

On tackling …

It is a team thing where defensively we can improve, especially in the stats, by tackling and getting off the field. Individually, you have to take it upon yourself to want to get better at it, take the necessary steps to do that in practice and carry it over to the game.

On whether there is any dissension in the locker room …

We have everyone focused on winning this game because it is an important game for us. There is no room for division in this locker room. The guys are trying to get better and do whatever we can to win.

WR JERRICHO COTCHERY

On facing the Bengals …

We are two hungry teams looking for a win. If it were a boxing match, you would see a lot of punches. Guys are trying to get a win this weekend. They won't accept anything else.

On the Bengals' defense …