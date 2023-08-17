Ways to Watch | Jets vs. Buccaneers Preseason Game

The Jets will continue the 2023 preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Below are ways to watch, listen and stream the game.
Watch the Game on TV
Locally: WCBS | 7:30 p.m. ET (Locally)
Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Anthony Becht (analyst) & Otis Livingston (sideline)
Stream on nyjets.com, Official Jets App or NFL+
Streaming inside the New York Market: Official Site of the New York Jets or the Official Jets App.
Streaming outside the New York Market: Jets fans in the United States can watch a replay of every game on NFL+. Click here to subscribe.
Jets fans in the United Kingdom can watch every 2023 preseason game live on Official Site of the New York Jets or the Official Jets App. The game will also air on SKY Sports in the UK.
Listen to the Game
To listen to the radio broadcast in market download the Official Jets App.
New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca
Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR - 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK - 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM - 104.5 FM