Ways to Watch | Jets at Giants Preseason Game

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Saturday's Preseason Game

Aug 24, 2023 at 09:20 AM
The Jets will wrap up the 2023 preseason against the crosstown New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m. Below are ways to watch, listen and stream the game.

Watch the Game on TV

Locally: WNBC | 6 p.m. ET (Locally)
Broadcasters: Bob Papa (play-by-play), Carl Banks (analyst) & Bruce Breck & Howard Cross (sideline)

Outside of the NY Market: NFL Network

Stream on nyjets.com, Official Jets App or NFL+

Streaming inside the New York Market: Official Site of the New York Jets or the Official Jets App.

Streaming outside the New York Market: Jets fans in the United States can watch a replay of every game on NFL+. Click here to subscribe.

Jets fans in the United Kingdom can watch every 2023 preseason game live on Official Site of the New York Jets or the Official Jets App. The game will also air on SKY Sports in the UK.

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market download the Official Jets App.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR - 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK - 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM - 104.5 FM

