Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Broncos

Broadcast and Stream Info for Thursday Night Football Against Denver

Sep 29, 2020 at 09:00 AM
The Jets host the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football during Week 4. Here are ways to watch and listen on gameday.

Pregame Programming

Time Program Where to Watch
5:40 pm Tailgate Center with Nick Mangold nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
6:00 pm The Numbers Game presented by Bet365 nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
6:20 pm Pregame Central presented by Pepsi nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
7:00 pm Jets Pre Game presented by Bet365 SNY

Watch the Game on TV

FOX, NFL Network, Amazon | 8:20 pm
Broadcasters: Joe Buck (Play-by-Play), Troy Aikman (Analyst), Erin Andrews (Sideline) and Kristina Pink (Sideline).

Watch on NYJets.com or the Official Jets App

Phone & Tablet: Jets games are be available on the Official Jets App presented by BetMGM and newyorkjets.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.). Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

Desktop: NFL.com, or the TV broadcaster's site (requires TV provider login).

Connected TV devices: the NFL app, or the TV broadcaster's app (requires TV provider login).

NFL Game Pass: Jets fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game Live on NFL Game Pass as soon as it ends.

Jets fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live on NFL Game Pass.

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Official Jets App presented by BetMGM.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Listen to the broadcast in Espanol on WADO 1280 AM locally.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).

Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR - 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK - 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM - 104.5 FM

Postgame Programming

Time Program Where to Watch
Immediately After the Game Jets Post Game presented by Toyota SNY | SNY.tv | SNY Social Media Platforms
60 Minutes After the Game Jets Overtime presented by Dunkin' nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

