Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Eagles Preseason Game

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Friday's Preseason Opener

Aug 09, 2022 at 07:59 AM
Click to Watch the Game Live on Friday

The Jets will open the 2022 preseason on Friday at Lincoln Financial Field against the Eagles (7:30 p.m.). Below are ways to watch, listen and stream the game.

Watch the Game on TV

Inside the New York market: WCBS | 7:30 p.m. ET
Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Anthony Becht (analyst) & Otis Livingston (sideline)

Watch on NYJets.com or the Official Jets App

New York Jets fans in the team's local TV market are able to watch the Green and White's preseason games via live stream on the Official Jets App and newyorkjets.com.

Desktop, Phone & Tablet: Jets preseason games are be available on the Official Jets App and newyorkjets.com on desktop and mobile devices (*Geographic restrictions apply. Data charges may apply.).

NFL+: Jets fans in the United States out of market can also watch every 2022 preseason game Live on NFL+. Click here to subscribe.

Jets fans in Europe can watch every 2022 preseason game live on NFL Game Pass.

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market download the Official Jets App.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR - 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK - 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM - 104.5 FM

