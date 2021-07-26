Watch All 8 Episodes of EmpowHER - Jets Girls Flag Football All Access Series

See the Docuseries Chronicling the First Season of the Girls Flag Football League Sponsored by the Jets and Nike

Jul 26, 2021 at 01:08 PM

Episode 1 - The Launch

Episode 2 - Preparation

Episode 3 - Trailblazers

Episode 4 - Takeoff

Episode 5 - Opportunity

Episode 6 - Ready to Rise

Episode 7 - The Playoffs

Episode 8 - Champions

