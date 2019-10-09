Vyncint Smith Made a Fast Impression in His Jets Debut

The play was the Jets' first wideout TD run since Chris Owusu at Miami in 2014. Needless to say, coming with 14½ minutes to play and cutting the Jets' deficit to 24-6, it was too little, too late Sunday. But small contributions like that play could help spark a struggling offense.

Smith's story is inspiring enough. Coming out of high school, he sought to be recruited by the University of South Carolina but that didn't work out so he played four productive seasons at Division II Limestone College in the Palmetto State. He then turned his pro day at USC into an invite from Houston and wound up making the final 53 and contributing to last year's Texans. This year he was a final cut, was signed to the Texans' practice squad, and from there was signed by the Jets.

What sense on this gray Philly day did the rapid young man have about his new team?

"Like Coach was saying, we're just being tested. Every team's going to be tested somehow, someway," Smith said with optimism. "I've been on teams where we've started 0-3 before and made the playoffs, and I think of this team the same way. We just have a lot of injuries, a lot of small things bothering us. But with the leadership on the team, I think we'll win some games and really become a contender."