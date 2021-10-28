View From Jets D-Line: 'The Team Goes as We Go'

Quinnen Williams leads the Jets with 3.5 sacks, followed by JFM with 3 and Huff with 2. Of the Green & White's total of 42 QB hits, 13 have come in the past two games. On Sunday, it will be critical for the Jets' D-line to put pressure on Burrow, who is throwing to a formidable group of wide receivers that includes the rookie (and Burrow's teammate at LSU) Ja'Marr Chase (35 receptions, 21.5 yards per catch average, 6 TDs), Tyler Boyd (32/10.3/1) and Tee Higgins (25/10.2/2).

"They are a very talented group. I think this Cincinnati team is really the epitome of what a lot of teams strive to be," HC Robert Saleh said. "And this receiving core, without question, is very, very talented. It's their third year in the system, Ja'Marr has really unlocked the entire group, the tight end [C.J. Uzomah], the running back [Joe Mixon], Boyd, Higgins, it's talented. And they're playing very, very fast."

This Bengals team has a knack for explosive plays -- last week the Patriots completed 11 passes of 20-plus yards, a record by a Jets opponent.

"We understand we have to take work seriously, not just the D-line, but every position group," Fatukasi told team reporter Eric Allen on a recent edition of the "2-Minute Drill." "It's on ourselves to play at a high level. Just coming in and working hard on top of our stuff, each group, not just D-line.

"Every player on this team cares, otherwise we wouldn't be playing this hard. We're not happy with the results and have to get back to work and fix things. The mindset is to come back in, get back to the drawing board and get better."

The defense should get a boost this week with the return of C.J. Mosley after dealing with a hamstring injury, and the possible return of LB Jarrad Davis, who has not played in the regular season after sustaining an injury in training camp. Quincy Williams is in the concussion protocol and Blake Cashman is on the injured list. On the other side of the ball, QB Mike White will get the first start of his NFL career as rookie Zach Wilson rehabs a knee injury sustained last week at New England.