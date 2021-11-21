Veteran QB Joe Flacco: 'We Didn't Get It Done Today'

Moore left CB Byron Jones in the dust as he rumbled into the end zone.

After the game, Saleh said it was too early to declare who would start next week's game at Houston.

"He worked out well this morning," Saleh said of Wilson. "We'll feel him out over the next two days to see where he's at mentally and physically."

After the game, Flacco said all the right things, complimenting Wilson and his approach, but also putting his competitive nature on display.

"Every time I take the field I want to play my best and put my team in position to win the football game," he said. "We didn't get it done today. I will continue to do that until I'm told I'm not going to do that. I'm going to have fun, sling it around and have fun with the guys."

Wilson's day is coming, perhaps as early as next week.

"I haven't gotten a chance to see much of Zach, but the ball jumps out of his hand," Flacco said. "He's eager to learn and seems eager to learn and as much as he can about this game, how to play, how to stay in rhythm and able to use the other things he does well. He's super interested and will work hard.