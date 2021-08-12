Veteran Lamarcus Joyner Is Back Home at Safety

Ulbrich's endorsement is music to Joyner's ears. It's the kind of positive reinforcement and coaching IQ that drew Joyner to the Jets.

"Coach Saleh? I was familiar with him and his schematics from being out West," Joyner said. "I got to witness with my own two eyes how good a job he did with the 49ers. There were some underrated DBs on that roster who turned around their careers because of him.

"Coaches and personality matters. I think my style of play marries very well with Coach Saleh."

If the safeties are in their own "room," it's a pretty exclusive group -- Joyner, veteran Marcus Maye, second-year man Ashytn Davis (who is injured and expected to return in Week 2 of the regular season), J.T. Hassel and Sharrod Neasman . The situation at cornerback is a bit different, where Ulbrich is working with a group that is light on experience but heavy on determination. Joyner likes what he sees among that group.

"It's great to look at them and remember being a rookie, a second-year player and going up to guys and asking them how long you been in the league and they're like eight seasons," Joyner said. "And I'm like, man you're old. So it amazes me that I'm that guy now. But it's just fun because keeping up with them keeps me going so I get the hang on to my youth by being with youth. So it's great for me."

He added: "They are very talented and very underrated. But we have to prove it, we all have to prove it."

The defense being installed for the Jets has elements of the scheme used in Seattle and San Francisco as Saleh honed his approach along his coaching journey. With the 49ers, players like Jimmie Ward wreaked havoc with their aggressive play all over the field. The expected safety tandem of Joyner and Marcus Maye is an interesting combination -- Joyner from Florida State, Maye from the University of Florida; Seminole and Gator, both now in green.

"I'm hearing that we have a coach who was a Gator as well," Joyner said while referring to DB/safeties coach Marquand Manuel. "They try to get on me. But I got the ring, so I got that on them." Joyner was a member of FSU's 2013 national championship team when he was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Ulbrich said the twosome of Joyner and Maye at safety (without ruling out Davis) gives the Jets a unique and exciting combo.

"Larmarus is unique, he can go down and play on receivers in man capacity, which is hard to do for a safety body," Ulbrich said. "His experience of playing nickel with the Raiders will be huge for us. Go back and watch the 49ers' defenses. What really unlocked that defense was their ability to cover receivers with Jimmie Ward.