USC HC Clay Helton: Alijah Vera-Tucker's Versatility Is Like Quenton Nelson

Jets GM Joe Douglas Traded Up 9 Spots in NFL Draft to Select OL

Jun 22, 2021 at 08:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

avt-lhf-E_SNY_2717

USC Head Coach Clay Helton believes the Jets new OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was selected No. 14 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, put himself on the NFL radar when he kicked out to tackle in 2020 after playing guard for the Trojans in 2019.

"Coming out of high school, playing offensive tackle in high school, coming to USC and being an elite interior guard up until this last year, he really showed the power that he plays with the position," Helton said in an interview on NFL Network. "Then he showed the versatility this last year, being able to bump out to tackle with that unique athleticism that he showed. I think the NFL scouts saw a kid that could be like a Quenton Nelson a couple years ago, being able to be that elite interior player, but also be able to get you out of a pinch and move out to tackle whether it's in game or in season. That versatility showed this year and I think that spoke volumes to NFL scouts.

"Then you talk about the person that he is in the building, that blue-collar work ethic that you talk about. He's the same guy each and every day. He believes in the team success over his own individual success. That's the reason he was a captain for us. I'm so proud for him to be able to head to New York and do some great things on the next level."

Vera-Tucker (6-4, 308), who Jets GM Joe Douglas traded up nine spots to select, was voted USC's OL of the Year in 2019 over Austin Jackson, who was selected by the Dolphins in the first round of last year's draft. This past season Vera-Tucker won the Morris Trophy, awarded annually to the best offensive and defensive linemen in the conference. The award is voted on by opposing players, so in this case, the Pac-12's defensive linemen voted for Vera-Tucker.

AVT played in 31 games in three seasons for the Trojans, starting 13 at LG and 6 at LT after he was the backup RG for 12 games in 2018. He won't start at left tackle for the Jets with Mekhi Becton protecting Zach Wilson's blindside, but many analysts think he'd be a great fit next to Becton at LG. Helton believes Vera-Tucker could easily make the transition from tackle back to guard after doing the opposite before his final year at 'SC.

"He played three years for us at an elite level and really didn't give up a sack his junior year (at LG) in that entire year," Helton said. "He has tremendous athleticism in all your run schemes. He's a guy who can get out in space, can run outside zone, power on inside zone and be able to really get out in space on the second level and be able to connect with defenders and be able to lock on them and show those great feet that he has. You're really getting a talented a player that I think can really fit into what the Jets want to do."

Related Content

news

Jets vs. Dolphins 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Host the Dolphins on Nov. 21 and Play at Miami on Dec. 19
news

Watch | All 4 Episodes of Flight 2021

See the Jets Offseason Like You Never Have Before on the Documentary Series
news

PFF: Jets Have Most-Improved WR Corps in NFL

Joe Douglas Added Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, Elijah More in Offseason
news

Jets vs. Bills 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Host the Bills on Nov. 14 and Close Out the 2021 Season in Orchard Park, NY, on Jan. 9
news

What Did We Learn at Jets Minicamp?

Robert Saleh Not Afraid to Play Young Guys; Everyone Should Be Healthy for Training Camp
news

Jets DT Quinnen Williams 'Headed in the Right Direction' in Multiple Ways

Third-Year Player Excited to Play With DL That Includes Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins
news

Elijah Moore Also Thrived at Minicamp, Say His Coordinator & His QB

Mike LaFleur Says Rookie Wideout 'Doesn't Want to Wait a Year ... He Wants It Now'
news

Jets Announce Gameday Safety Protocols at MetLife Stadium

Tailgating Will Return for Jets Home Games; Face Masks Will Not Be Required Based on Current State Executive Order
news

Jets' HC Robert Saleh: 'Improvement Has Been Awesome'

After an Offseason With Little Time Off, a Break Before Training Camp
news

Corey Davis Likes the Potential of Jets' Wide Receivers

Former Titans' Target Could Be Zach Wilson's No. 1 Outside Target
news

Where Are They Now: Cliff McClain

Catch Up with the Former Jets Running Back from South Carolina State
Advertising