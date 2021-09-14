Tyler Kroft: Patriots Coming With Usual 'Bag of Tricks'

After the Jets fell behind by 16-0 after the first 30 minutes, the defense stood tall in the second half allowing the Panthers only 3 points while Wilson found WR Corey Davis for a pair of TD passes. The Jets were in it until the end, proving head coach Robert Saleh's truism that most NFL games are one-score games usually decided in the fourth quarter.

"The coaches, I think, did a great job at halftime making adjustments," Kroft said. "We were cleaning up footwork and technique and I don't think they [the Panthers] did anything too crazy to throw us off. It was about communication across the board."

While Kroft and his tight end teammates may not physically have their hands and feet in two rooms -- receivers and offensive line -- the group has dual responsibilities to catch passes and block for the ground and air games. Carolina limited the Jets to 45 yards on the ground while pressuring Wilson. Now the offensive line will be without Mekhi Becton (dislocated knee cap) for 4-to-6 weeks and rookie LG Alijah Vera-Tucker is still getting acclimated to the NFL.