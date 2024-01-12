Jets' Tyler Conklin: 'There's a Lot More Meat on the Bone'

Though Conklin did not make a touchdown reception in the Jets' 7-10 campaign, he caught at least one pass in all but one game (the Week 8 OT win over the Giants on Oct. 29). After QB Aaron Rodgers sustained a season-ending torn Achilles tendon four snaps into the Week 1 game against Buffalo (on Sept. 11), Conklin and the team's other receivers had to adjust to playing with Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian, and with an offensive line that experienced constant change.

"It's nuts," he said. "I think back to the whole offseason, the speculation about Aaron Rodgers coming, everyone asking me about it. Then he decides to come, "Hard Knocks," "1JD," then the Hall of Fame Game, we have to come to camp 10 days early, two joint practices. Honestly, it feels like two years ago.

"Then it all bleeds into the Monday night game [to open the season], the atmosphere was special. When it [Rodgers' injury] happened, we didn't know what's going on, but we found a way to overcome and win that game, which was a rollercoaster itself. In the season, it was hard to roll with the punches. Obviously, all this sucks. We had to move on, deal with it. It was a whirlwind, hard to put into words and I think it all happened for a reason, I firmly believe that. When I look back, it all happened for a reason."

Conklin acknowledged that the Jets, particularly the offense, have a big hill to climb.

"I think it was a little bit of everything," he said. "Obviously, we had a lot of movement on the O-line, Aaron going down was tough, it changed a lot of things. There were games where we weren't good enough as players. We have to go back and figure out how to fix some of the things that hurt us throughout the season."