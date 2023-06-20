Tyler Conklin: Aaron Rodgers' Competitiveness Going to Be 'Contagious' for Jets

Entering his sixth NFL season, Jets TE Tyler Conklin's football career is coming full circle.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old grew up a Packers fan in Michigan and was drafted by their NFC North rival Vikings. Now teammates with the quarterback he grew up watching and spent his first four professional seasons crossing his fingers wouldn't pull a rabbit out of his hat, Conklin is slowly getting used to calling Aaron Rodgers his quarterback.

"Yeah, it's weird," he said. "Not all people know I grew up a Green Bay fan, which is weird. And then playing against them for four years, you're just always stressed out no matter what the lead was. He just always had the ability to make everything look so easy. Then seeing them here in person, I've never really seen anything like it even if he's messing around throwing the ball. I don't think I've been around a competitor that competes as hard as him and loves it as much as he loves it. I think that's going to be contagious to this team, and I'm excited about that."

Conklin did not participate in most of the offseason program because of an injur,y but was in attendance at 1 Jets Drive. He hasn't lined up in new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's offense yet, but he's excited about the tight ends' role in the scheme.