Ty Montgomery Eager for 'Fresh Start' with Jets

Montgomery chose to sign with the Jets because of the pieces on offense, particularly fellow running back Le'Veon Bell, and he also praised the creativity of head coach Adam Gase.

"The Jets were a right fit for me because of what this offense has," he said. "Coach Adam Gase has a reputation of what he can do with an offense and the players in his offense. Signing Le'Veon Bell was huge and having an offense built around a back like that really suits me. I think it complements my game well."

When asked about Gase in particular, Montgomery said, "I love his personality, his energy when he walks into a room. He's a funny guy, seems like a good dude and just his mindset. He loves to talk ball and overall, seems like a good guy you want on your side."

Even though Montgomery is eager to start his career in green and white with a blank slate, he's reunited with a familiar face in former Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley.