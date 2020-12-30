Ty Johnson to Lead Jets' Rushing Attack Against Patriots in Season Finale

Claimed by the Jets in October after being waived by the Lions, Johnson had a breakout game against the Raiders earlier this month when he had 22 carries for 104 yards and a TD. Overall in eight games, he has carried the ball 43 times for 209 yards. In the Jets' Week 15 win over the Rams, Johnson had 39 yards on 6 receptions including an 18-yard scoring grab.

It is likely, however, that Johnson will be long remembered for his bit part in last Sunday's trick play that led to Jamison Crowder's TD pass to Braxton Berrios against the Browns.

Asked if he had any worries about his part in the play (he took an inside handoff from QB Sam Darnold, then pitched the ball to Crowder as he came from the left flank to the right sideline), Johnson admitted that he did indeed.

"It wasn't too scary, it's not like I had to make a catch, run with the ball then throw it," he said. "I was just scared about pushback on the line and getting tripped up. But it ended up perfectly with 6 points."

Like so many of his Jets teammates, much of the talk this week has been about Gore missing the final game of the season and the veteran running back's impact on the team as he joined rarefied company (with Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton) as one of three NFL players to reach 16,000 yards rushing.

"I'm a young guy and he's a veteran, but I could ask him any question and he would say 'you got it, don't overthink it,' " Johnson said. "Obviously his work ethic is amazing, how he comes in every day. He comes in every day and puts in the work, it's as simple as that. He does what a professional should do. He's the model for a professional athlete and a professional football player. He hit the 16,000 mark, one of three guys, and I get the opportunity to say I played with him in the 2020 season. It's been awesome to be around him."