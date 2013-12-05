Two Savvy Jets Safeties with Different Styles

"A lot," he admitted after a long pause. "You like to challenge them and things like that. There's times for both, obviously, to play a single high or two high safeties."

"Coach is going to call his game regardless," Landry said. "He has a lot of pressure mentality, so whatever he's feeling, that's what comes out. But we're always going to be ourselves."

It's a pick-your-poison case where Rex must determine the risk/reward of trusting his cornerbacks in single coverage and getting after the quarterback quickly and often.

With a dependable player in Landry and a future Hall of Famer in Reed, Rex has the pieces in place on the back end of his defense to stop undrafted free agent rookie QB Matt McGloin and the Oakland Raiders offense. How will they go about strategizing for them? We'll have to wait until Sunday to see.

"It's all according to what a team presents to you," Reed said of finding that balance. "They had some deep threats with Mike Wallace, we played a little two to his side, a little bit more to make sure we didn't let him get over the top, and they made adjustments and made plays."

The loss to Miami has dropped the Jets to 5-7 and likely needing to win every game from here on out to even have a shot at the playoffs. Oakland, meanwhile, sits at 4-8 with nothing to lose, as its playoff hopes all but evaporated with its Thanksgiving day loss to the Dallas Cowboys.