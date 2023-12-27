Jets Trevor Siemian Looking to Keep Offense 'In Flow' Against Browns 

Four years after he suffered a gruesome season-ending ankle injury against the Browns, Jets QB Trevor Siemian will start against Cleveland for the first time since the injury with hopes of replicating last week's success on offense in front of the Dawg Pound.

"It was bad," Siemian said about the injury. "I think my diagnosis wasn't as bad as it looked, I didn't break anything, so kind of got lucky there. I was trying to go back in that game, just couldn't do it. I was back early in the next year, so I don't think it was as bad as it looked, because it did look pretty gnarly, but yeah, I'm alright and it is good to be back."

Midway through the second quarter of the Jets' Week 2 matchup with Cleveland in 2019, Siemian rolled out to his right and took a big hit from All-Pro DL Myles Garrett. The seven-year veteran's leg bent backward as he hit the ground and he sustained a Grade 3 ligament tear in his ankle.

"It's part of the game, obviously, but not a lot of great memories from that night," Siemian said. "I think I played a quarter and then that happened. Yeah, not one of the highlights of my career, for sure."

The injuryended Siemian's first stint in New York after one start. He was ruled out for the season and signed with theSaints the next year. Back with the Jets in 2023, Siemian earned redemption with his first win as a starter since Week 15 of 2017, helping New York to a 30-28 win against the Commanders in Week 16.

Siemian completed 27-of-49 pass attempts for 217 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception and led an 8-play 31-yard drive to set up a 54-yard game-winning field goal by K Greg Zuerlein.