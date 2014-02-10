Tony Sparano Jr. Promoted, Eric Smith Joins Staff

Feb 10, 2014 at 04:31 AM

Rex Ryan's coaching staff continues to take shape with two moves announced this morning. Tony Sparano Jr. has been promoted to offensive assistant, while former Jets safety Eric Smith will serve as a seasonal intern.

Sparano, 27, has been with us as a seasonal intern since 2012. He played defensive end at the University of Albany from 2006-09 before beginning his coaching career with the UFL's Hartford Colonials (assistant defensive line, 2010). Before coming to the Jets he was an offensive quality control coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2011.

His father, Tony Sparano, served as our offensive coordinator in 2012 and is currently the assistant head coach/offensive line coach of the Oakland Raiders.

Smith will begin his coaching career for the same team with which he began his professional playing career. The Jets selected him in the third round (97th overall) of the 2006 draft, and he remained with the team until he was released last February.

In his seven seasons with the Green & White, Smith recorded six interceptions and 3.5 sacks. The 6'1", 209-pound Michigan State product started 36 of his 96 NFL games and was a major special teams contributor as well.

Aside from the promotion of Sparano and the hiring of Smith, Ryan's staff has undergone a few other changes this offseason. Thomas McGaughey replaced Ben Kotwica as our special teams coordinator and Bobby April III replaced Brian VanGorder as our linebackers coach.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Notebook | Jets CB Sauce Gardner Eyes Interceptions in Year 2

Breece Hall: He and Dalvin Cook 'Probably Going to Be the Best Duo' in NFL; Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown Practice Full
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Bills - Saturday

OL Mekhi Becton, RB Breece Hall OL Duane Brown All Full Participants
news

Jets Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson Are Among 'NFL's Most Intriguing' Players for 2023

The Athletic Puts Two of the Green & White's Best in Top 10
news

Jets' Garrett Wilson: 'It's Time to Go Show the World What Team Can Do'

Second Year WR Knows MNF Will "Be Special"
news

Tony Adams on Matchup with Bills: 'A Great Challenge'

Second-Year Safety Expected to Make First Career NFL Start
news

Jets-Bills Game Preview: The Aaron Rodgers Era Begins on Broadway 

HC Robert Saleh: We Got a Hell of a Climb Over These Next Couple of Months
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Bills - Friday

OL Mekhi Becton DNP Due to Illness on Friday
news

5 Jets to Watch When Buffalo Come Calling to Kick Off the Aaron Rodgers 'Era'

All Eyes at MetLife Will Be on No. 8, but also on Green & White's Receivers, RBs & Defense vs. Josh Allen & Bills
news

Breaking Down Jets' 53-Player Roster for the Season That's About to Start

Surveying Green & White's 'Positions of Strength,' QB Aaron Rodgers Has Stated, 'I Think We're Ready'
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: 'There's a Lot of Excitement, for Good Reason'

Four-Time NFL MVP Says 'I Just Have to Play the Way I Know How to Play'
news

Jets' Jermaine Johnson Ahead of Bills Game: 'I Know it's Going to Be Electric'

DC Jeff Ulbrich on the Second-Year Linebacker: 'He's Taken His Game to the Next Level'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Bills - Thursday

RB Breece Hall Limited During Thursday's Practice
Advertising