Tony Adams on Matchup with Bills: 'A Great Challenge'

Throughout camp and in his only preseason action against the Giants, Adams impressed defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and head coach Robert Saleh. He will line up with Whitehead against the Bills after Chuck Clark, acquired from the Ravens this offseason, went down with a knee injury in OTAs.

"We had a lot of excitement going into training camp for him," Saleh said. "I thought it would be good to see him compete, and he competed. He's earned that job, and now it's just a matter of him just calming his world down and taking it one day at a time and enjoying it."

Right off the bat, Adams and the secondary will have their hands full with QB Josh Allen and the Bills offense that finished second in total yards (6,361) and passing touchdowns (35) in 2021.

"Great quarterback with a strong arm that can make every throw on the field," Adams said. "Hemakes great decisions and also has great legs and athleticism. I think sometimes that can be underrated. A great challenge. We aren't running from it."

Bills wideout Stefon Diggs will also pose a significant challenge. Last season, Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. Against the Jets, Diggs was held to 8 receptions for 130 yards in a pair of matchups.

"He's a really good player and all-around receiver and can do everything," Adams said. "He's going to be a great challenge for us, but we are up for the challenge. We aren't backing down from anybody. And it's going to be an exciting matchup come Monday."

With the defending AFC East champions coming to town, Monday's game will have an electric atmosphere at MetLife Stadium. Adams said he loves to feed off the noise — positive or negative. While at Illinois, Adams played in several raucous environments that have prepared him for what Monday could be like. In 2021, Adams and Illinois upset No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in nine overtimes, 20-18, in front of 105,001 in attendance. He expects the crowd noise to be similar in the Meadowlands.