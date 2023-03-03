Todd Downing Will Be the Main Voice in the Jets QB Room

The Jets have hosted Carr at their facility in Florham Park and team officials again regrouped with him this week in Indianapolis. When Downing was Carr's QB coach (2015-16) and OC in Oakland (2017), the talented quarterback averaged 3,806 yards passing while hitting on 62.5% of his passes with 82 TDs and 32 INTs. Most recently the offensive coordinator for the Titans in 2021-22, Downing called the plays for a unit that saw Tannehill hit on 66% of his throws and pass for 34 TDs against 20 INTs over 29 regular season games. Tannehill tied a career high with 7 rush TDs in 2021.

In Nashville, Downing worked alongside Carter for the past four seasons. He'll also reunite with Hackett as the new Jets OC had Downing as his QB coach with the Bills in 2014. In that '14 campaign, journeyman Kyle Orton had a career year with single-season bests in completion percentage (64.2%) and yards per game (251.5) and he received votes for Comeback Player of the Year.

No matter the signal-caller for the Jets, you can expect a commitment to the run game. Over his last five seasons (2017-21), Hackett's offenses have combined to rank 12th in carries, yards and rushing average. Downing and Carter were part of a staff that rode Derrick Henry in Tennessee as the Titans finished top-five in rushing three of the past five seasons and top ten in four of those campaigns.