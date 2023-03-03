Todd Downing Will Be the Main Voice in the Jets QB Room

Jets HC Robert Saleh Cites Todd Downing’s Work with Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill

Mar 03, 2023 at 08:30 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

AP22332565016912-downing-thumb
Wade Payne/Associated Press

While the Jets continue their search for a veteran quarterback, HC Robert Saleh has already made several alterations to the offense's his offensive coaching staff. After hiring Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator and Keith Carter as OL coach/run game coordinator, the Jets added former Titans OC Todd Downing as their passing game coordinator.

"He comes with a wealth of knowledge of quarterback play," Saleh said of Downing during a Thursday morning videoconference with reporters. "So he'll be kind of a, God rest his soul, that Knapper [Greg Knapp] role in terms of running the quarterback room and being the main voice in that regard."

Saleh, beginning his third offseason as Jets HC, hired Knapp shortly after joining the Green & White in 2021. But Knapp, one of the most well-liked and respected assistants in the NFL, tragically died thate following summer from injuries sustained when he was struck by a car while biking in California. Coaching veteran Matt Cavanaugh joined the staff as a senior offensive assistant in 2021, but Saleh elected not to have a someone in that role in 2022 because he wanted to "quiet" the QB room.

Downing will serve as the senior voice in a room that also includes QB coach Rob Calabrese. With the league year on the horizon, the Jets QB group is expected to look a lot different in 2023 with the strong possibility. The team will have a new starter and only Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler under contract when free agency commences. Downing has experienced success with a veteran quarterback who is already on the market and has multiple suitors.

"He was with [Matthew] Stafford in the early years of his career," Saleh said of Downing. "He was with Derek Carr at the early years of his career and obviously with [Ryan] Tannehill during Tannehill's resurrection, if you will."

The Jets have hosted Carr at their facility in Florham Park and team officials again regrouped with him this week in Indianapolis. When Downing was Carr's QB coach (2015-16) and OC in Oakland (2017), the talented quarterback averaged 3,806 yards passing while hitting on 62.5% of his passes with 82 TDs and 32 INTs. Most recently the offensive coordinator for the Titans in 2021-22, Downing called the plays for a unit that saw Tannehill hit on 66% of his throws and pass for 34 TDs against 20 INTs over 29 regular season games. Tannehill tied a career high with 7 rush TDs in 2021.

In Nashville, Downing worked alongside Carter for the past four seasons. He'll also reunite with Hackett as the new Jets OC had Downing as his QB coach with the Bills in 2014. In that '14 campaign, journeyman Kyle Orton had a career year with single-season bests in completion percentage (64.2%) and yards per game (251.5) and he received votes for Comeback Player of the Year.

No matter the signal-caller for the Jets, you can expect a commitment to the run game. Over his last five seasons (2017-21), Hackett's offenses have combined to rank 12th in carries, yards and rushing average. Downing and Carter were part of a staff that rode Derrick Henry in Tennessee as the Titans finished top-five in rushing three of the past five seasons and top ten in four of those campaigns.

"There's a lot of carryover from what Mike [LaFleur] had installed over the last couple of years," Saleh said of Hackett. "So, there's going to be some carryover. Philosophically and how we do things will be a little bit different. I'm not going to get too deep into that right now, but excited about him. Everywhere he's been, he's been able to build at least a top-five run game. From a play-calling standpoint, it might come off different. Not to say that Mike wasn't able to get it done, but his positivity, his aura about him, the way he goes about his business, I just think it'll be a change for the guys for sure."

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Combine Highlights | Top 5 Fastest 40-Yard Dash Runs by Linebackers

Watch the Fastest Times for Linebackers Running the 40-Yard Dash at the NFL Combine

news

2023 NFL Combine Highlights | Top 5 Fastest 40-Yard Dash Runs by Edge Rushers

Watch the Fastest Times for Pass Rushers Running the 40-Yard Dash at the NFL Combine

news

2023 NFL Combine Highlights | Top 5 Fastest 40-Yard Dash Runs by Defensive Linemen

Watch the Fastest Times for D-Linemen Running the 40-Yard Dash at the NFL Combine

news

Robert Saleh on QB Derek Carr: 'He's Got an Elite Makeup'

Jets HC Sees Similarities Between Former Raiders QB and Matt Stafford

news

Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: 'Our Focus Is to Help Him Get Better as Fast as He Can'

In Saying Quarterbacks are Like Gold, Jets HC Praises Mike White and Talks About the Possibility of Carrying 3 QBs

news

NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah on the Jets: 'They're Very Close'

In His Latest Mock Draft, Jets Select Georgia T Broderick Jones

news

Jets 'Feel Really Good with Where We're At' in Quinnen Williams Talks

On Offensive Side, GM Joe Douglas Has 7 O-Linemen Who Can Become Unrestricted FAs in 2 Weeks

news

4 Rehabbing Jets Offensive Players 'All Doing Great in Their Recovery'

GM on Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Breece Hall, Duane Brown: 'We Feel Good About Their Return'

news

Joe Douglas: Whoever the Vet QB, 'We're Going to Make the Right Decision for the Jets'

General Manager Says Team Is Looking at Every Scenario

news

Jets Receive Invitation to Play Browns in 2023 Hall of Fame Game in Canton

Green & White Will Kick Off Their '23 Season 2 Days Before Darrelle Revis, Joe Klecko Are Enshrined in HOF

news

GM Joe Douglas Says Jets to Meet Again This Week With FA QB Derek Carr

Green & White's Pursuit of a Veteran Signal-Caller Is Only Beginning

Advertising