 Skip to main content
Advertising

Todd Bowles: 8 Minicamp Wrapup Quotes

Jets Head Coach on His Message to the Team, Wilkerson, Fitzpatrick & NBA Finals Game 6

Jun 16, 2016 at 06:27 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Bowles-Press-Conf-061516-Al-Pereira-3.JPG

Almost as soon as it began, the Jets' mandatory minicamp concluded with the last practice of camp and head coach Todd Bowles' wrapup remarks. With veterans ready to head off for parts known and unknown for the next five weeks (and rookies not far behind) before the start of training camp July 27, here are eight quotes Bowles left his players, reporters and fans with today:

What was his message to the team today?

"Stay in shape, come back healthy, don't be the guy getting into any trouble. Just come back ready to work."

Can he say what "the state of the Jets" is heading into training camp?

"They're relatively healthy. Obviously a year in the system, they have a better grasp of it, but you get a better feel in pads."

What injuries are most worrisome at this time?

"None at the moment. I think they'll all be pretty good, should ready to go by training camp, but we'll see. ... Devin [Smith] was out for the year, so when he goes out on the field, I'll believe it when I see it. Right now he's still rehabbing."

Jets-All-In-Minicamp--Story.jpg

Any concern that Muhammad Wilkerson's contract situation could become a distraction?

"No. And me being a player, I think every player in the league thinks they're underpaid. It's just part of business. It's something that will work itself out."

If Ryan Fitzpatrick signs and reports, will there be a competition for No. 2 QB?

"With all due respect, I'm through talking about Fitz. I'm going to worry about the guys I have on the team. I think I've expressed and said everything about the quarterback that I'm going to say at this standpoint. And till we get to training camp and see what happens, I'm pretty much done talking about it."

What do you want to see from rookie QB Christian Hackenberg over the next five weeks?

"Just continue to study and get better at the system. He was hit with a lot in Phase 1, 2, 3 in OTAs and minicamp, I expect him to have a better grasp of it come training camp."

Have Breno Giacomini and Sheldon Richardson entered the punt return competition?

"They said Breno was a former tight end. Sheldon claims he returned punts. I don't know what league this was in. They ended practice a little bit early because they caught the ball."

Who wins tonight's Game 6 between the Cavaliers and the Warriors?

"Good question. If LeBron goes to the hole early, it's the Cavs. If not, it'll be Golden State."

Lebron-Curry-NBA-Finals-AP.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Awarded Three Compensatory Selections in 2024 NFL Draft Including 'Mr. Irrelevant'

Green & White Currently Have Eight Total Selections, Multiple Picks in Rounds 4, 6 and 7 
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'Hopeful' He Can Play 3 to 4 More Seasons

Four-Time MVP in a Recent Podcast Interview Spoke About His Goal to Compete Into His Mid-40s
news

What Do You Expect From the Jets at the Start of Free Agency?

Negotiating Window Opens Monday at 12 p.m.; Free Agency Begins Wednesday at 4 p.m.
news

ESPN's Matt Miller on the Jets: 'It Starts With Protecting Aaron Rodgers' in NFL Draft

G&W Have Three 'Solid Young Players' on OL: Alijah Vera-Tucker, Joe Tippmann and Carter Warren
news

What are the Jets' Plans at Backup QB for Next Season?

Brian Costello of The New York Post Says the Green & White Could Pursue Jacoby Brissett & Gardner Minshew
news

Jets and Bears Expand Girls NFL Flag League Ahead of International Women's Day

Jets All-Pro Linebacker Quincy Williams Helped Launch the Second Year of the League in London
news

Free Agency Landscape | Jets Could Look to Add OL, WR From Talented Pool

OT Tyron Smith, WR Calvin Ridley Set to Hit Market in NFL's New League Year
news

Which NFL Draft Prospect Said It Would Be an 'Honor' to Play With Aaron Rodgers, Jets?

Florida's Ricky Pearsall, Alabama's Jermaine Burton, Louisville's Jamari Thrash Could Be Available for GM Joe Douglas in Round 3
news

Free Agency Landscape | D-Tackles, Safeties Are on Jets' Radar

Green & White Run Defense Needs a Boost and Could Lose Some of Their Own UFAs on DL & in Deep Middle
news

Jets Free Agency Preview | Which Players Will Become Free Agents on March 13?

Green & White Are Scheduled to Have 21 Unrestricted and 1 Exclusive Rights Free Agents When the League Year Begins
news

Tackle Joe Alt Had 'Great Visit' with Jets at NFL Combine 

Former Notre Dame Team Captain: 'Whatever It Takes to Get the Job Done'
news

Penn State's Olu Fashanu Picked Up Degree Before Graduating to the NFL

Chance to Block for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'Would Be Awesome'
Advertising