Todd Bowles: 8 Minicamp Wrapup Quotes

Any concern that Muhammad Wilkerson's contract situation could become a distraction?

"No. And me being a player, I think every player in the league thinks they're underpaid. It's just part of business. It's something that will work itself out."

If Ryan Fitzpatrick signs and reports, will there be a competition for No. 2 QB?

"With all due respect, I'm through talking about Fitz. I'm going to worry about the guys I have on the team. I think I've expressed and said everything about the quarterback that I'm going to say at this standpoint. And till we get to training camp and see what happens, I'm pretty much done talking about it."

What do you want to see from rookie QB Christian Hackenberg over the next five weeks?

"Just continue to study and get better at the system. He was hit with a lot in Phase 1, 2, 3 in OTAs and minicamp, I expect him to have a better grasp of it come training camp."

Have Breno Giacomini and Sheldon Richardson entered the punt return competition?

"They said Breno was a former tight end. Sheldon claims he returned punts. I don't know what league this was in. They ended practice a little bit early because they caught the ball."

Who wins tonight's Game 6 between the Cavaliers and the Warriors?