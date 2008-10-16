Thursday Player Interviews





Transcripts of selected interviews with Jets players during locker room media availability before Thursday's midday practice:

WR LAVERANUES COLES

On if the Raiders are better than their record…

Of course, defensively they are very tough. I think it says enough about them. Oh, you look at them on paper and the talent that they put together on the defensive side of the ball. There is not enough you can say about their defense because they play very well. Secondary is excellent. Across the board they have Pro Bowlers, franchise guys. You name it they have it.

It's not one of those things where you look at their record and say, "OK, this is an easy win." No, it's never that. You know you have to go out and fight because you look at the opening plays of how fast they start. Right now, I think as Coach pointed out, they beat teams, 20-7, in the first quarter throughout the year. That says a lot about their team and the characters they have over there.

On traveling a day early to Oakland…

I don't know the medical side of it, but supposedly it allows us to hopefully be fresh and not have as much jet lag going out a day early, but then we get to get out there the next day and sweat a little bit. I don't know physically what all it is suppose to do, but whatever he feels is good for us I think we are going to take it and run with it.

On if leaving early disrupts their routine…

Both times I went somewhere early, I've lost, so I don't know if it's really a big factor. It's one of those things where you hope it works out for us and it gives us an added advantage. You do whatever they ask and you try to do everything they ask you to do, try to hydrate, try to get off your feet, try to sweat a little bit the day after you get there, hopefully take some of the jet lag off, and that is all you can do. I don't know the medical side of it or how it's supposed to help you physically, but I try to do everything they ask.

DT KRIS JENKINS

On how he views playing the Raiders…

We view it as we have to play the Oakland Raiders. I've been looking at film and they had a pretty good running attack. They have been playing good and been doing some good things. I think we have our work definitely cut out for us this weekend. We have another West Coast trip coming up so we definitely have to prepare for that. I don't know. We're looking at it as a game at a time.

On the trip to Oakland…

It's never really an easy thing. You always have to endure it doing everything that you can to be physically and mentally ready.

On the Raiders…

They play hard. They're about their business. I think we have to be prepared to go in there for a dogfight. I think that's what it's really going to be out there. I'm excited. This is my first time playing in the Coliseum. I've never played out there before. We'll take it a game at a time and see how it goes and be prepared for whatever comes.

On stories he's heard about playing in the Black Hole…

No, I haven't asked yet. The only thing I've heard about there is if you have family that wants to come visit, it's a good idea to tell them to stay home and watch it on television. Other than that, I don't know.

LB CALVIN PACE

On the Raiders offense…

I think more than anything they are a little bit more run-based rather than last year, when we had to deal with five different receivers. This team has three good running backs. It will be a switch. We just have to change our mode of things. It will definitely be more stopping the run this week, more so than last week, and focus on the pass secondary, and once we stop the run you'll find you can pin your ears back and go for it.

On if they might come out throwing the ball…

Yes, I mean they could. Hopefully they do that. ... Especially averaging 140 yards a game, everybody is going to say we have to hold them to less than 140. If we can go out there and contain the run we will be fine.

On why the "Wildcat" offense is catching on in the NFL…