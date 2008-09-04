Thursday Player Interviews





Transcripts of selected interviews with Jets players before Thursday's midday practice:

DT KRIS JENKINS

On how much anticipation he has for the first regular-season game…

None, because it's going to be here sooner than you think. I am at that point in my career where I relax, take it one day at a time and stay focused. I am a professional, this is my job, I enjoy my job. It will come. I don't need to force it. I'll save my energy. I will be down there when I get down there.

On if he channels his energy…

I am one of those type of guys that I really don't have a pregame routine or ritual. It doesn't really matter. Once I step on the field, then it's time to go. Usually before that I am trying to relax and save my energy.

On the weather in Miami…

I am looking forward to it. I was in Carolina for a while. I was use to heat. I am cold up here so it's going to actually help. It will be hot but it will warm my muscles up. I don't have to do all of the extra pregame rituals to get all of that together.

On if the heat will hinder performance…

I don't know how we'll approach it once we get there. I'm sure we'll do the best we can. I know it's a situation that some of the guys here might not have been down there to experience that type of heat. I've experienced it, I've been playing in Florida since I was in college and it's something that I've grown accustomed to.

It's just one of those things that you have to do when you go down there that's special that you might not do other places where you go. It's not a situation where I feel that the heat is unbearable.

S KERRY RHODES

On if he feels odd with all the changes around him…

That is the NFL. There are going to be changes all the time. There could be a change tomorrow, there can be a change while we are practicing. We have become accustomed to it and just know that is part of the deal.

On if he is eager to see what his teammates can do…

It's anticipation from everybody trying to see how we are going to be as a team. It's not just the new guys coming in. We don't want any added stress on those guys. It's all of us as a team trying to get this thing together and try to right the ship from what we did last year.

On if it was weird looking at video trying to pick Chad Pennington apart…

Yes, it's funny. I mean, just seeing him out there in their colors of teal and white. Whatever they are, it's funny to see him out there running around out and you know it's him because his name is written in all of the things he does. It's odd knowing you're going to play against a guy that you have been accustomed to being around, joking with and actually being a good friend. It's going to be fun.

On if it's comfortable knowing the QB you're facing…

You always get a little more comfortable when you have repetition against somebody, or just getting repetition, period. It is always good to have familiarity with somebody or your opponents. It's a plus but there can be some pitfalls with that as well, based on everything what you have seen in the past.

WR JERRICHO COTCHERY

On how Chad Pennington's leadership affects Miami's ability to operate…

You can always count on him if you forget something. He always put you in the right spot. His communication level was great with everyone. He puts you in a very good comfort level when you're out on the field. When guys are lining up you may forget the play coming out of the huddle because you have a lot going on. You're thinking about defenses. You get to the line and you may look at the quarterback, you may look at Pennington. He will see the look on your face and he will give you the route. He did a lot of things like that.

On the heightened sense of excitement with the addition of Brett Favre…

He adds to it. He's a great player, but for myself, I was excited. I have been talking about it the entire off-season about the additions we made and the direction of the organization. They were making moves, taking the steps to try and help us see the big picture as players. I was excited the entire off-season.