Thursday Player Interviews

Transcript of interviews with selected Jets players during the locker room media period before Thursday's afternoon practice:

WR JERRICHO COTCHERY

On playing the Giants …

You go out and see those guys a lot, so you want to know that you beat those guys. You won't brag about it, but the chest will stick out a little bit more. There are so many games in the NFL that you can't just focus on one and say that is your rival. We have to prepare like any other week.

On playing a road game at the Meadowlands …

It will be different because when we are home it is nothing but green and when we go in this week it will be nothing but blue. We will also be on the opposite sideline. We will adjust because we play it on the field. It will be fun.

On the Giants defense …

We have to get open. One thing that was overlooked in their game against the Eagles is that those guys had some great coverage in the secondary. A lot of the times when [Donovan] McNabb was dropping back, he was looking for somebody to get open and the next thing you know he was getting hit because the guys weren't open. The Giants did a great job of rushing the passer and covering in the secondary.

On the 1-3 start …

We're focusing on the day-to-day things. If you have a plan and you believe in that plan, you try to work at that plan each and every day and try to continue to get better. Hopefully, we can turn things around because that's what we are trying to do right now.

CB ANDRE DYSON

On whether there is a sense of urgency to win this week …

There's a sense of urgency because it's the next game on the schedule. Every game you have to treat the same and try to go out and win. No matter what the situation or what your record is, you want to try and win the next game.

On the ability to bounce back from a 1-3 start …

I told a few people that I have been in this situation before [2002 with Tennessee] and made it to the AFC Championship Game. It is possible. You just have to take it one game at a time and keep moving on after that.

G BRANDON MOORE

On the importance of getting a win this week …

The whole philosophy is to treat each game the same. Being even keel throughout the season is Coach Mangini's approach. We're not trying to get into a make-or-break situation. Some teams have started 1-3 and other teams have started 4-0. You can't make one game more important than another because you'll get caught up in situations that you won't like. Guys are going out and trying to get win number two and that is how we will approach it.

On the Giants' front four …

They do a good job of stretching the running game. They are good in gap integrity, which sets them apart from a lot of other guys. If they get comboed by a guard, they fight to stay in their gaps. They do that real well. In the passing game, they have an array of moves, they are very athletic, they have long arms and they play to their advantages. They are very dangerous in that sense.

On the Giants' pass rush …

They have a lot of weapons. Guys are going to have to individually be on point this week. You say that every week, but every guy they rotate in can beat guys. Individually, guys have to be on point.

LB JONATHAN VILMA

On the importance of getting a win this week …

You don't want to put unnecessary pressure on yourself or on the team, especially when you are in a situation like this, because you start doing things out of character. When you put that pressure on yourself, you go out there and try too hard and try to make too many plays. That's not healthy. You want to go out there and win every week. You shouldn't put more pressure on yourself in this game because you'll end up messing up more than helping the team.

On playing the Giants …

You're going to see a very exciting game, a very intense game, and we're all going to have a lot of fun with it.

On the Giants' running game …