Thursday OTA Interviews

*Transcripts of interviews with Jets players on the field after today's OTA practice: *

DT KRIS JENKINS

On Jets' LB Eric Barton …

Eric is the fun guy. Eric is always going to bring light to whatever environment he is in. He is someone that is a joy to be around, because whatever is going on something is going to be funny that day. He is going to find something to make funny. It's good. It helps especially when you have those difficult days in the locker room. It helps you get through it.

On how tough it is to lose weight …

The hardest part is the routine. Whatever it is when it comes to your diet, you have to get a routine and you have to stay dedicated. One of the things that I realized is I can't eat less to lose weight, I have to eat right. Everything is whole grain and things like that. I have to eat my carbohydrates. I have to do the things I always do. I just have to make sure the foods that I put in my body are good foods.

On what he weighs …

I am around 360. That is where [Coach Mangini] asked me to be. I guess it got published in the off-season that I was around 390 for the season, so I can't hide from it anymore.

On if he has ever been 400 pounds …

When I was injured a couple of years ago [2004].

On how good it feels to be 360 as opposed to 390 …

It is huge. I'm getting to the point in my career now that every little bit helps, especially when you are getting the double teams off the end. Plus it helps alleviate the pressure on my joints. I feel great. Doing what I have done now, I would not go back the other way.

On how different it is playing in a 3-4 …

It is different. My whole career, except for my rookie year, I have always played a single-gap defense, just go up the field and disrupt. Now it is fun. I love the challenge. Now I have to be a stud. You have two gaps, you can't let anybody block you. Double teams, whams, everything, you have to take it head-on. It is different, but I think it is something that lets me express myself. In a 4-3 defense you are basically restricted to that one gap. In the 3-4 defense I get to express myself a little bit more and show what I am capable of doing. As camp goes, I will get more familiar with it and can pick the speed up a little bit.

On how effective he can be in this defense …

I will just say wait until training camp. Once the pads get on, you'll see. We can't be mean to each other when we don't have pads on. Once we have pads on, we can be a little more physical — then I will get back into my own. These are my teammates and we're not out here to hurt each other, we're just trying to get better. Right now I am taking the time to work on the technique and get used to it.

On how he dropped 30 pounds in a short time …

Everything is high fiber, whole grain, no drinking, no partying, making sure you get your sleep. It was not hard. I had an excuse. My excuse to get me on top of it was my kids. The eating is not just about football, it is a way of life. I want to be around for my kids. To me, they are more important than all of this. That is what I used to motivate me to get my weight down.

G ALAN FANECA

On what he has learned about the Jets' other offensive lineman so far …

It's a good bunch of guys. I think O-linemen in general are a good bunch of guys no matter where you go. I think we have a good room, a good group of guys. There's a good work ethic here.

On the line bonding …

It's going great. We go out and grab a bite — us big guys go eat every now and then. We go out and have fun and get to know each other. There's a couple of new faces on the line, so I think everybody recognizes that we're trying to speed that process up a little.

On Coach Mangini …

I like him. It's a different approach than what I've come from. He is hands-on. The way he attacks daily work, I think it's a great way. It's a great lead for the team to follow.

On what he thinks of the group …

It's a hard-working group and I think a lot of that comes down from Coach Mangini and the way he sets the foundation around here. It's a good environment to learn and work to get better.

On how the additions the team made will affect the line this year …

We have to get in there, we have to meld and get used to each other. The offensive line is five guys trying to do one job. We have a lot of time to get that done, but so far so good.

On if he can gauge how the adjustment is coming along …

You can't gauge it on an end result, but you can gauge it on what we're getting accomplished, getting used to each other, talking through plays, blocks, schemes and "What are you thinking, this is what I was thinking." Just setting that groundwork for when we put on the pads.

On if he sees potential in this line …