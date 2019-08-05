Three Takeaways from Jets' First Unofficial Depth Chart 

Aug 05, 2019 at 04:21 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

depth-chart-thumb-E_SNY_3458

Click Here to See the Jets Unofficial Depth Chart (8/5)

The Jets released their first unofficial depth chart Monday leading up to their preseason opener against the Giants on Thursday. Below are three takeaways.

Tight Ends
With Chris Herndon's four-game suspension to open up the regular season, the tight ends are not only competing for a roster spot but the starting gig. Ryan Griffin, whom the Jets signed July 22nd, has the most experience of the group (77 games) and is listed behind Herndon as TE2.

"He's done well. He's picked it up extremely fast," head coach Adam Gase said of Griffin. "He rolled out here that first day and it was like he knew the offense. I've been impressed by what he's done. He's physical. He can do things in the passing game. He can do all three phases of the game. He's playing fast. He's giving us a lot. That was a good pickup for us."

Behind Griffin is Dan Brown, who returned to practice Monday (hamstring), Eric Tomlinson, fourth-round pick Trevon Wesco and Nick Truesdell.

Outside Linebackers
Like last year, Jordan Jenkins (7.0 sacks) and Brandon Copeland (5.0 sacks) lead the pack on the outside. But with all the packages defensive coordinator Gregg Williams runs, almost all of the 'backers have taken first-team reps.

But Jenkins and Copeland are listed as starters, followed by Frankie Luvu and Harvey Langi. Behind them are Tarell Basham, third-round pick Jachai Polite, who has been heating up at practice, and Jamey Mosley, C.J.'s younger brother.

"Those guys, each and every one of them have their own skillset and they're balling out," Jenkins said. "The competition is high. Each person has their own day where they'll be phenomenal and it's going to be a very close-knit competition. Those guys get after it. Each one of them is a head buster, each one of them loves to get after the quarterback. It's going to be interesting, man."

Returners
The Jets have had a handful of players take reps at kick and punt returner in training camp, but Trenton Cannon (KR) and Greg Dortch (PR) are listed as starters.

Cannon, the Jets' sixth-round pick last year, definitely has the speed to excel at the position. When the Virginia State product was drafted, many thought he'd battle for the return job Day 1. With Andre Roberts, who was sensational for the Jets last season, now up in Western New York with the Bills, Cannon has an opportunity to become a key cog in Brant Boyer's system. Behind him are Ty Montgomery and Deonte Thompson.

Dortch, an undrafted free agent, served as Wake Forest's punt returner the last two seasons and fielded 45 punts for 438 yards and two touchdowns. Following the 5'7", 173-pounder are Tim White and J.J. Jones.

"He just has a natural feel," Gase said of Dortch. "He looks like a center fielder getting under that thing. He catches it smooth, he's fearless. Just watching his college tape, he's a guy that we watched and when he didn't get drafted it was ideal for us. He kind of fits into what we do and his return ability is something we were interested in."

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Loss vs. Buccaneers?

Five Players on Offense; C.J. Mosley, Bryce Hall on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Tampa Bay
news

Jets-Buccaneers 3 Takeaways | Zach Wilson's Strong Game Trumped by Tom Brady's Heroics

Brady Leads Bucs on TD Drive in the Final Seconds of 28-24 Decision
news

Zach Wilson After Jets' Loss to Bucs: 'We Took a Step in the Right Direction

Rookie QB: Fall-from-Ahead 28-24 Defeat 'Hurts Because We Had It Right There'
news

Braxton Berrios: 'I Trust 2 in Whatever He Does'

Multi-Purpose Threat Totals 2 TDs; Backs Rookie QB Zach Wilson  
news

C.J. Mosley: Jets D 'Sure Did Our Best' Against Tom Brady & Buccaneers

HC Robert Saleh on the Big Picture: 'Defense Has Gotten a Lot Better over the Last Half of the Year'
news

Tom Brady's Back at MetLife—with Bucs—to Battle Jets & Zach Wilson

GOAT and Tampa Bay Challenge Green & White & Their Young QB but Both Teams Are Missing Key Personnel
news

Jets-Buccaneers Game Preview | Zach Wilson Excited for Matchup With Tom Brady's Bucs

Rookie QB Zach Wilson: 'It's Definitely Not Me vs. Him'
news

5 to Watch When the Jets Take On the Buccaneers Sunday at MetLife

In the Offensive/Specials Spotlight: More Braxton Berrios at WR & KR, Dan Feeney Next Man Up at C
news

C.J. Mosley: Playing vs. Tom Brady 'Adds to the Magnitude' of Jets-Bucs

Green & White LB Says It's 'Going to Be a Fun Game' Going Against Tampa Bay and 'the GOAT'
news

Which Two Moments Stand Out in the Jets' Regular-Season Games vs. Tom Brady Since 2001?

Buccaneers Quarterback Played for Patriots from 2000-2019
news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Buccaneers

Tom Brady, Zach Wilson Set to Square Off; Todd Bowles, Rob Gronkowski Return to MetLife Stadium
news

Jets Activate CB Bryce Hall; Elevate 4 for Sunday's Game vs. Buccaneers

Green & White Call Up DL Ronnie Blair, TE Dan Brown, WR D.J. Montgomery and CB Lamar Jackson
Advertising