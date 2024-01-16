What Do the Jets Mean to P Thomas Morstead? 'That Would Be Hard' to Put Into Words

Morstead, named a first alternate for the Pro Bowl in his 15th season, embraces being a father figure on a young Jets team. It's a role he views as a rite of passage.

As a rookie for the Saints in 2009, he walked into a special teams room that included K John Carney, the NFL's No. 5 career scorer, and LS Jason Kyle, who combined for 40 seasons of experience at the time. After two seasons with them, Morstead's new kicker was John Kasay, the NFL's No. 9 career scorer, in his 21st and final season.

"I had like 60 years of experience from guys that had been there, done it, seen it all," Morstead said. "That's one of the reasons my learning curve was so fast. You obviously get paid to perform and do well on the field, but I view one of the reasons that I still get to do this job as it's not just about playing well, it's about pouring into players on the team and helping that learning curve be quick.

He added: "I remember being that young and dumb kid that was just had a dream of playing football in the league and there's so much more to it."

After 24 games punting for the Green & White (7 in '21, 17 in 2023) Morstead would welcome the opportunity to continue his career with the Jets.